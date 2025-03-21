Swiggy Expands B2B Reach with Assure, Taking on Zomato's Hyperpure

Swiggy, a Bengaluru-based food delivery company has launched Assure, a business-to-business (B2B) app that supplies restaurants, hotels, and caterers with kitchen ingredients. This will make Swiggy a direct competitor to Zomato’s Hyperpure in the restaurant supply space.

Advertisment

Assure was launched onthe Google Play Store on September 17, 2024, and last updated in December. It has been rolled out by Android Scootsy, a Swiggy subsidiary. Instamart’s loss for Oct-Dec quarter grew to Rs 799 crore from Rs 574 crore last year.

Key Highlights:

Advertisment

Locally sourced, high quality, fresh ingredients – Assure promises the best supplies with strict hygiene protocols.

Available on Google Play Store – Launched on September 17, 2024, latest update December

Developed by Swiggy’s subsidiary, Android Scootsy which also runs Lynk Partner and Lynk Pragati.

Part of Swiggy’s expanding portfolio includes Snacc (quick food delivery), Pyng (professional services), and Instamart (quick commerce).

Strong revenue growth – Swiggy’s supply chain segment made ₹1,693 crore in Q3 FY2025 vs Zomato Hyperpure’s ₹1,671 crores.

Hiring aggressively – Swiggy is hiring for Assure as it scales up.

With Assure, Swiggy is now entering the restaurant supply space aggressively, using its logistics know-how and vast distribution network to take on Zomato.

Also Read: