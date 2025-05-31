KiranaPro Acquires Likeo in $1 Million All-Stock Deal

KiranaPro, India’s fully ONDC-integrated, AI-powered quick commerce platform, has announced the acquisition of Likeo , an innovative startup specialising in augmented reality–powered virtual try-on technology. With this strategic move, KiranaPro is bringing Likeo’s immersive trial room experience directly into BLACK, a fashion-forward commerce platform built for Gen Z and tech-savvy shoppers.

AI Powered Virtual Try-On

With this integration, BLACK has become the first app in India to offer its users a seamless, AI-powered virtual try-on feature across apparel, jewellery, and eyewear, redefining how young shoppers explore fashion. Leveraging the power of immersive technology, the brand is creating a shopping experience that blends interactivity, self-expression, and hyper-personalisation.

As part of the acquisition, Likeo’s Founder & CEO, Saurav Kumar, will step into a key leadership role at KiranaPro, where he will lead the charge on AI and visual computing, the two core engines powering BLACK’s next phase.

“This acquisition is a bold step in our vision to reinvent online shopping in India,”said Deepak Ravindran, Founder & CEO of KiranaPro. He added, “BLACK is not just an app — it's a cultural movement, and Likeo's tech allows us to give users a mirrorless shopping experience that’s deeply personal, fun, and frictionless. With Saurav joining us, we’re doubling down on AI and visual intelligence to redefine how Gen Z discovers and shops online.”

“Joining KiranaPro to build for BLACK is the perfect match of vision and velocity,”said Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO of Likeo. “We’ve always believed virtual try-on can remove hesitation and bring confidence to the online purchase journey. With BLACK, we finally have a canvas to scale this to millions — making shopping more playful, expressive, and real. I’m thrilled to join the leadership team and bring deep AI innovation to the heart of the BLACK experience.”

Tech Powered Retail

The Likeo-powered trial room will begin rolling out to BLACK users over the coming weeks, starting with exclusive early access for fashion and accessories. This innovative feature aims to make shopping more intuitive and enjoyable by turning product discovery into a visual, interactive experience, thereby reducing return rates and boosting customer satisfaction.

With this acquisition, KiranaPro is reinforcing its leadership as a technology-first retail pioneer in India, not only empowering the neighbourhood kirana store on ONDC but also reshaping the future of premium and expressive commerce through BLACK.

#startups