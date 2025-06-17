TiE Delhi-NCR to Host Inaugural Student Entrepreneurship Summit 2025

TiE Delhi-NCR, one of the most influential chapters of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) global network, will host the first-ever Student Entrepreneurship Summit 2025 on June 20 at Amity University, Noida.

The summit will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, masterclasses, and startup showcases designed to equip students with real-world entrepreneurial insights. It will also act as a feeder platform to TiE’s globally renowned TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) program.

A Launchpad for the Builders of Tomorrow

With entrepreneurship gaining traction among students, this summit seeks to accelerate that interest by enabling direct engagement with founders, VCs, educators, and industry experts. Topics will range from branding and new-age media to pitching and go-to-market strategies.

“With student entrepreneurship gaining national momentum, we believe this summit will serve as a launchpad for India’s future leaders. These young minds aren't just dreaming, they are building,” said Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR. “We have been nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs for over a decade through the TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) program. We are proud to share that several TYE alumni have gone on to build successful ventures, exemplifying the real-world impact of early entrepreneurial exposure and mentorship.”

From Cricket to Code: Fireside Chats and Startup Spotlights

A marquee session will feature a fireside chat with Nehal Wadhera, cricketer and rising star from Punjab Kings, offering insights into resilience, ambition, and self-belief. Other speakers include R Satya Narayanan, Founder & Chairman of CareerLauncher; Deepak Gupta, Co-founder & COO of Bombay Shaving Company; and Anoushka Jolly, founder of the Kavach App.

The summit will also feature a live startup showcase with student-led ventures including Naayika by Arsh Choudhary (Grade 12, Jayshree Periwal International School, Jaipur), and InterNet & Kinetic Kick by Prasan Batra (Grade 12, Vasant Valley School, Delhi). Selected teams will pitch to an audience of peers, mentors, and investors, receiving real-time feedback to build storytelling, confidence, and investor-readiness.

TiE Young Entrepreneurs Program: Scaling Youth Innovation

A core pillar of TiE Delhi-NCR’s commitment to youth empowerment, the TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) program has emerged as a leading platform for startup education and competition among high school students (Grades 9–12). Over five Sundays, students learn core business fundamentals, form teams, develop ventures, and present plans to seasoned mentors.

TYE finalists from each chapter represent their region at the global competition for $10,000 in prizes and exposure. Students gain certificates, internship access, and a fast track into India’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

A Movement for Youth-Led Innovation

The Student Entrepreneurship Summit is part of TiE Delhi-NCR’s long-standing efforts to foster innovation from the ground up. Known for flagship events like TiEcon Delhi and India Internet Day, TiE Delhi-NCR continues to invest in the future of India’s startup landscape—through mentorship, funding connects, and now, early entrepreneurial education.

The 2025 Summit is more than an event; it marks the beginning of a larger youth entrepreneurship movement—seeding innovation early and enabling students to solve real-world challenges with purpose, curiosity, and confidence.