Subu Kota Foundation Pledges $150K to Boost TiE Women Startups Globally

TiE Women, the international initiative under TiE Global to support and scale women-led businesses, has announced a significant three-year strategic partnership with the Subu Kota Foundation. This partnership kicks off with an initial pledge of USD 150,000 and includes plans to scale the funding, marking a significant step toward empowering women entrepreneurs worldwide. This partnership will further strengthen TiE Women’s mission to provide mentorship, funding access, and business growth support for women entrepreneurs across the world.

With this collaboration, TiE Women will expand its footprint across multiple geographies, deepen its mentoring programs, and unlock new funding and business growth opportunities for women-led ventures. The partnership will gain fresh energy and resources to help women-led startups grow and mature globally. The support from the Subu Kota Foundation will be directed towards personalized mentoring, connecting founders with the right investors, and offering meaningful opportunities for business growth and expansion. The tie-up promises to oversee the growth trajectory of promising women entrepreneurs from early to growth stages.

To Empower Over 15,000 Women Founders

As part of this visionary partnership, the program sets forth an ambitious roadmap to empower over 15,000 women founders, building a vibrant, global community of women entrepreneurs. A key milestone of the collaboration is to create at least 3 unicorns from within the TiE Women cohort. The program will deliver over 9,000 hours of structured sessions, including education, mentoring, and hands-on guidance, tailored to support enterprises at every stage of their journey. With a strong focus on legacy and sustainability, this initiative is designed to build an enduring support system for women-led businesses. Participants will also benefit from exclusive access to over 100 investors across the TiE network and the Subu Kota Foundation’s ecosystem in Silicon Valley, further accelerating their growth and visibility.

Mr. Subu Kota, a leader in the global tech and business ecosystem, brings rich experience and deep industry insight to this collaboration. A long-standing member of TiE Boston since 1992, Mr. Kota started his entrepreneurial journey in 1971 and has been an integral part of founding and success of several companies including Data General Corporation, Shantha Biotechnics – pioneer in producing the first affordable Hepatitis-B vaccine in India, RxAdvance, and several other technology-driven companies.

Well known in the community for his philanthropic work, Subu has supported several charities and non-profits over the years including India Society of Worcester (ISW), YMCA, Samarthanam Trust, and most recently sponsoring the global initiative to promote blind cricket. He holds a Master’s degree in Computer Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.

Subu Kota Foundation: Fostering Inclusive Innovation

Commenting on the partnership, Subu Kota, CEO at The Boston Group Software Consultants & Founder of the Subu Kota Foundation said, “We believe that empowering women entrepreneurs is key to driving inclusive innovation and long-term economic impact. As a long-standing member of TiE, I have personally witnessed the incredible mentorship, energy, and determination that TiE Women bring to the table. Through this partnership, we are investing not only in businesses, but in resilient leadership, bold ideas, and the future of entrepreneurship across the globe.”

Vijay Menon, Executive Director, TiE Global, added, “This partnership with the Subu Kota Foundation marks a pivotal moment in our journey to champion women entrepreneurs worldwide. It’s not just about funding—it’s about creating access, accelerating growth, and building a future where women-led startups are not the exception but the norm. With this support, we’re scaling our impact and deepening our commitment to transforming entrepreneurial ecosystems for women across the globe.”

Subu Kota Foundation will help TiE Women grow its impact across various countries, industries, and TiE chapters. This partnership aims to unlock new possibilities for women founders and strengthen TiE Women’s role as a leading platform for nurturing women-led ventures. This partnership strengthens TiE Women’s position as a nurturing platform for women entrepreneurs, driving innovation and gender parity across 30+ countries and 65 TiE chapters.