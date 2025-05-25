The Rise and Fall of Builder.ai: What Led to Its Collapse

Some startups seem to be trapped in a pattern: Build. Scale. Bleed. Repeat. The latest collapse is Builder.ai, a company that claims to build an AI-powered composable software platform enabling every business and entrepreneur to become digitally empowered. The company has gone bankrupt. The reason: no cash left to burn.

Advertisment

In a LinkedIn post recently, the company announced: “Today, Engineer.ai Corporation, known as Builder.ai, will be entering into insolvency proceedings and will appoint an administrator to manage the company’s affairs. Despite the tireless efforts of our current team and exploring every possible option, the business has been unable to recover from historic challenges and past decisions that placed significant strain on its financial position.”

“Our immediate priority is to support our employees, customers, and partners through this difficult time. We will work closely with the appointed administrators to ensure an orderly process and to explore all available options for parts of the business, where possible. We want to extend our sincere gratitude to our employees for their commitment and hard work, to our customers for their loyalty, and to our partners and suppliers for their support over the years.”

Trust, Transparency and Other Systemic Issues

Advertisment

A company that’s valued at more than $1bn, backed by leading names like Microsoft and Qatar’s Sovereign Wealth Fund and others, went through successful funding rounds, a carefully crafted brand identity with good media eyeballs – yet it succumbed unceremoniously.

Seeded in 2016 by Sachin Dev Duggal and Saurabh Dhoot, Builder.ai vowed to democratize app development, making it accessible to individuals and businesses without technical expertise. In 2016, AI was still a domain of academia, and this sounded like a cocktail of low-code-no-code titrated with AI. For instance, Builder.ai’s platform leveraged AI to streamline the software creation process, and this futuristic vision acted as a funding magnet, and by 2023, it had secured around $450+ million in funding and was valued at more than $1 billion.

Cracks in the Building

Advertisment

Despite having a compelling growth trajectory, multiple news reports cite that the company has inflated its revenues. It’s reminiscent of the downfall of Satyam Computer Services and its founder Ramalinga Raju, fudging the finances and overstating the revenues to project illusionary revenue scale and growth. These widespread discrepancies were attributed to questionable sales practices and concerns about the legitimacy of certain resellers. Such revelations eroded investor confidence and led to financial turmoil. What led to the ultimate collapse is that one of the investors (Viola Credit) withdrew as much as $37 million, draining the company’s treasury to almost zero.

Top Leadership Under Scrutiny

The company's leadership faced its own set of challenges. Co-founder Sachin Dev Duggal stepped out recently and was replaced by Manpreet Ratia. It is interesting to note that authorities here in India named Duggal in a money laundering investigation linked to the defunct electronics company Videocon. Although Duggal denied any wrongdoing and emphasized his cooperation with the investigation.

Advertisment

Similarly, co-founder Saurabh Dhoot faced allegations related to loan fraud involving ICICI Bank and Videocon. While these legal issues were not directly connected to Builder.ai's operations, they contributed to growing concerns about the company's governance and ethical standards.

Lessons for the Indian Startup Ecosystem

Builder.ai's rise and fall serve as a cautionary tale for the Indian startup community. Even though the company was based in the UK, its founders were of Indian origin and a significant part of the development teams were based in India. What this bankruptcy reveals is the importance of transparency, ethical leadership, and robust financial oversight. While innovation and ambition are vital, they must be balanced with accountability, integrity, and fair trade practices.

Advertisment

For investors, it frontlines the importance of 360-degree due diligence on the company’s corporate governance practices. For entrepreneurs, it serves as an apt reminder that sustainable success is built not just on groundbreaking ideas but also on trust and transparency. And for the estimated 600+ odd employees of the company, it’s a sad event. It is also a reminder that when they get the hang of the company’s governance practices, it’s better to exit if they are not comfortable, than to get caught in a dire situation like the one they are facing now.

The final takeaway: The story of Builder.ai will remain a poignant example of how even the most promising ventures can falter without a solid ethical and operational foundation.

Also Read:

Advertisment

Key Financial Principles Every Startup Founder Should Know

How to Build a Startup: What Makes or Breaks It

The Hidden Costs of Hustle Culture: A Tech Founder’s Cautionary Tale

Advertisment

Chronic Survivors of the Digital Age: The Syndrome of Scaling Without Profits