5 Mobile Apps for SMBs—Whether You Use Android or iPhone

I still remember the day when a small business (SMB) owner told me that 'business is running me, not the other way around'. He remarked, “ I had one hand juggling payments, another replying to customers, and somewhere in between, I was trying to find a pen that worked to write down an invoice on a crumpled notepad. That’s when I paused and thought—there has to be a better way, around.”

If you are in the same boat, here are 5 apps for both iOS and Android that help you declutter your day-to-day ops.

Over the last few weeks, we have tested, junked, and impressed with a bunch of apps. From the lens of a small business, we believe these apps will make your life easier.

1. Zoho Books – Your Pocket Accountant

Everyone is not a number cruncher. But Zoho Books? It’s like having an always on-on the go accountant who just gets things done. It tracks GST, sends invoices in minutes, and gets alerts when payments come in. Plus, it's made in India.

2. Trello – Organized Like a Dabba Box

If you have not heard of it, it is worth the try. It can run multiple projects – it packs quite a punch. Trello’s boards, cards, and checklists will keep your team and you in sync. Each task has its place—no more sticky notes flying around.

3. WhatsApp Business – Storefront in a Chat Window

This is a no-brainer, but cannot ignore it from the list. We guess, most businesses have it. The business version lets you set auto-replies, create product catalogs, and stay professional without losing that friendly vibe. But make sure you respect the privacy of your clients.

4. Google Workspace – Your Virtual Office

Docs, Sheets, Meet, Drive, what's more you want. You can create pitch decks in a cab, share files while walking to a meeting, and even close deals over Google Meet. It’s the office that never sleeps.

5. Khatabook – Your Digital Ledger Book

How many have heard about it? As they say ‘Old habits die hard’. I used to scribble dues in a diary, but Khatabook brought that to the phone—with reminders, balance tracking, and even UPI support.

Running a small business isn’t easy—but these apps make it doable. I’ve learned that smart work isn’t just for corporates. Even the smallest business can think big—as long as your tools are small enough to fit in your pocket.

Methodology: How We Selected These Apps?

These five apps were based on user experience and practicality for everyday use and real-world relevance for small business owners. We focused on:

Cross-platform availability (Android & iOS).

Ease of use , apt for even non-tech-savvy entrepreneurs.

Features for SME needs —we looked at features like digital bookkeeping, project tracking, customer engagement, and remote collaboration.

Popularity and reliability , a look at reviews, and consistent updates.

India-relevance , we looked at tools like Khatabook and Zoho Books – made for local compliance and language support.

We know there are tons in the planet of 'Apps', and we believe the list above will make for a great starter.

