Locate Your Phone with IMEI: Top 10 Tracking Apps

It is hard to think about losing a smartphone as a harmless event when with this device, people keep all sorts of data including photo and note memories, financial documents, and business letters. However, with the advancement of mobile technology, many programs and applications are used to trace stolen or lost phone. In this guide, you will get detailed research on the top 10 Find My Phone apps that can be used for Android and iPhone as well as the other ways and techniques to get your lost phone back.

Top 10 Find My Phone apps that can be used for Android and iPhone:

1. Google Find My Device (Android)

Google Find My Device When it comes to find my device application, then Google is the best option for users of Android operating system. Bundled with the majority of Android gadgets, this application lets you find your device’s location on a map in real time. Some are like making a full alert sound (even when the sound is off), locking the device and even wiping all data to prevent anyone from accessing it. The app is completely free and is fully integrated into Google’s ecosystem this is why its more popular on Android.

2. Apple's Find My (iPhone)

Apple's Find My One of the most useful features of Apple’s iPhone is that is not only used to find iPhones but also other Apple devices such as iPads, Macs, and even AirPods through the Find My app. This application was developed from the earlier applications, Find My iPhone and Find My Friends in addition to not only tracing your gadget but also offering the chance to lock your iPhone, put a message on the lock screen, or erase it in case it cannot be recovered. Now it is clear that for Apple users it can be considered as very helpful tool due to its opportunity to work in offline mode and send the location alerts.

3. Samsung Find My Mobile (Samsung devices)

Samsung Find My Mobile Samsung Find My Mobile Application is created for Samsung device usage and provides a set of tools that are beyond searching for a lost device. With this service, users are enabled to lock the device, backup the data before wiping it, restore calls and messages. It boosts its usefulness with enhancements for usage with the latest wearables and earbuds to serve as a true tool for recovery within the sheer Samsung ecosystem.

4. Cerberus (Android)

Cerberus have received an impressive score when it comes to security. It has options to lock and reset the phone, activate alarms, show messages, and even use the front camera to take pictures of the thief: it is a maven. Despite the free window it provides, it opens only with subscriptions. With the ability to hide the app from the notification drawer and some of the most advanced remote features it can be considered an excellent tool for protectin mobile devices from theft.

5. Prey Anti-Theft (Android & iOS)

Prey Anti-Theft is an easy to use app that can work for both android and iPhones devices as well. They able to secure the device, set up a loud alarm, capture images to show where the device is or who holding it. It is a free of charge service which ensures you get a back up plan in case you are in search of your missing phone.

6. Lookout (Android & iOS)

Lookout can be considered as a security system that unifies the antivirus and tracking facilities to protect a smartphone from malicious programs and offer the means to track a lost phone. It notifies users through photos and the location to the incident whenever it identifies any abnormal activities; thus, increasing the level of protection. Lookout’s Premium version makes it a safety app that caters for advanced security features.

7. Life360 (Android & iOS)

While most application provides the same features with additional a ability to create a closer knit group of friends and family, Life360 does so in a closed, more secure network. However, this app is most useful to monitor all the family member’s phone in realtime to track a phone left in the hands of a child or any other family member. The open plan includes only the standard options, but when it comes to the premium options, the user gets increased driving safety and facilities connected with emergency response.

8. GeoZilla (Android & iOS)

GeoZilla offers exceptional family-centered GPS navigation features, enabling the sharing of the location with a group of people and offering driving notifications. It is a private messenger that optimizes communication; with the family members, you can know where the devices are especially when a phone is lost.

9. Google Maps Location Sharing (Android & iOS)

However, apart from being a navigation aid Google Maps has the ability to share location and the feature can be useful for finding the lost phone. You can equally facilitate a contact to locate the phone for you in real time if you share your current location with them. This is a very simple method, which, however, presupposes certain preliminary arrangements and mutual trust, enables one to easily track ones device.

10. Manufacturer and Carrier Specific Apps

Most smartphone developers and mobile service providers avail proprietary tracking applications. Many of these apps feature options that are dependant on particular devices or service packages and might offer a level of integration and support which 3rd party apps can not.

Additional Methods for Phone Recovery

IMEI Tracking: Knowing your phone's International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number can be crucial. Several apps and services allow you to track a lost phone using its IMEI number, which remains unique to each device and can help in tracking it even if the phone number has been changed.

Smartwatch Integration: For those who use smartwatches, many models come equipped with a Find My Phone feature that can ring your phone at full volume. This feature is especially handy if the phone is lost nearby.

Traditional Methods: Sometimes, traditional methods such as calling or texting your phone, retracing your steps, or checking with local lost and founds can be surprisingly effective.

Reporting Lost/Stolen: If you believe your phone has been stolen, it's important to report it to the police and your mobile carrier. This can help put the device on a blacklist, making it difficult for the thief to sell or use.

Security Measures: Immediately changing your passwords and deauthorizing your device from accessing personal accounts can prevent data theft. It’s also wise to remotely wipe sensitive data if recovery of the device seems unlikely.

Accepting the Loss: In cases where the phone cannot be recovered, having a backup plan for data and preparing to acquire a replacement device are necessary steps.

The range of "Find My Phone" apps and other methods available today provides a comprehensive toolkit for anyone looking to recover a lost or stolen device. By choosing the right tools and taking preemptive measures, you can significantly increase the chances of recovering your phone, or at least minimizing the damage in case of a loss.

How to track lost mobile with IMEI number?

You can use any of the above-mentioned apps to track your stolen or lost phone. And IMEI number tracking apps like Mobile Missing (TAMRRA) can help you to locate your mobile easily.

But what if you have not noted your phone's IMEI number? Don't worry, you can check your smartphone's box to find your IMEI number as manufacturers print this information on the box as well.

Let's see how to do that...

You need to first register yourself

Once you have installed the app on your phone, activate the tracker and you’re ready to go!

Now, when your phone is lost or stolen, go to the app and enter your IMEI number to track the device.

Then, go to find your phone.

And it's done will track your device.

If you are not able to get the device with the above-mentioned, here are 3 easy ways to find your phone.

