8 Best IMEI Tracker Apps: Features & Comparison Guide

The necessity to track our smartphones has escalated as smartphones have become essential life accessories in contemporary society. A mobile phone with an IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) tracker app offers multiple benefits when it comes to tracking your device and keeping your family members secure. Users can benefit from IMEI tracker applications by using them to track their missing phones while simultaneously blocking stolen devices and performing data wipe functions for privacy protection.

The following article evaluates best 8 IMEI tracker applications which help users track and protect their mobile devices. The assessment will detail both the features along with the advantages and disadvantages and performance of each application.

Top 8 IMEI Tracker Apps

Here are the best 8 IMEI tracker applications by evaluating their functionality together with system compatibility performance capabilities and general utility.

1. Find My Device (Google)

In an era where smartphones are an integral part of our lives, losing one can be a nightmare. Thankfully, Find My Device by Google offers a simple yet effective solution for Android users to locate their lost or stolen devices. This free service enables you to track your phone in real time, lock it remotely, and even erase its data to protect your personal information.

Find My Device Photograph: (Find My Device )

Key Features of Find My Device

1. Through GPS and Wi-Fi monitoring Find My Device displays the exact spot where your phone currently stands using a map interface. The device tracking system shows its location on a map enabling users to find their device quickly after either losing it at home or suspecting theft.

2. The Find My Device tool enables users to protect their devices through distant locking operations by using a PIN code. Find My Device enables users to lock their phone remotely using a PIN code therefore protecting them from unauthorized access.

3. This feature allows you to perform a remote data wipe operation through Find My Device to eliminate all the data stored on your lost device and protect your sensitive information.

4. The Sound Alert functionality enables Find My Device to play full-volume notifications for five minutes on devices with their ringer switched off.

Pros:

Free service with no additional costs

Reliable tracking and secure data wipe

User-friendly interface

Cons:

• Only available for Android devices.

• Requires Google account login for activation.

Platform:

The app functions on all Android phones along with tablets and Wear OS devices that enable necessary permissions.

Rating: 4.5/5

How to Use Find My Device

Users need only to access their Google account to use Find My Device and keep their device linked to the same account.

2. IMEI Tracker by Mobile Tracker

Mobile Tracker provides users with the IMEI Tracker which serves as an effective solution to locate mobile devices through their unique IMEI numbers. Every mobile phone contains its own unique IMEI number which allows device tracking when it disappears. Users who use Android and iOS platforms can access this application through its dual compatibility options.\

Key Features of IMEI Tracker by Mobile Tracker

1. IMEI Tracker provides cross-platform functionality to include Android users because it works on Android as well as iOS mobile operating systems.

2. IMEI Tracker enables real-time monitoring of phone location through its ability to use the IMEI number. The tool contains precise methods to detect exactly where your device stands so you can track it successfully.

3. The IMEI Number simplifies device tracking through this application even when someone changes the SIM card because it delivers consistent tracking capabilities for lost phones.

4. Users can monitor their device's location remotely because the app shows the device position through the internet-based IMEI number access.

5. You can access the IMEI Tracker by Mobile Tracker software through a friendly platform at no charge while retaining total operating freedom.

Platform:

Android, iOS Observing users who seek cross-platform capability for device tracking will find this solution the most beneficial.

Pros:

Works for both Android and iOS

Real-time GPS tracking. oEasy-to-use interface.

Cons:

This app provides restricted functions when used on iOS platforms rather than on Android devices.

Not fully reliable for older devices.

Rating: 4/5

How to Use IMEI Tracker by Mobile Tracker

The application tracks devices through their IMEI number that users enter into the system to begin the tracking process. For optimal accuracy, the app requires a device connection to a network during tracking operations.

3. Find My iPhone (Apple)

The Find My iPhone tool becomes essential for Apple device owners since it provides a trustworthy method to identify and monitor lost devices adjacent to retrieving deleted data. Users can access Find My iPhone as a feature within the Apple ecosystem through the Find My app together with its Find My Friends location sharing option.

Key Features of Find My iPhone

1. The Find My iPhone service enables users to observe their missing Apple device tracking its exact current position. Through GPS cellular network and Wi-Fi connections, the application displays exact maps to identify your device's current location.

2. Through Remote Lock and Activation Lock features users have the ability to set a passcode on their missing device which protects it from unwanted access. Activation Lock establishes a security system that demands your Apple ID and password for anyone to erase or re-activate your phone.

3. Find My iPhone provides users the option to perform distant data deletion so they can protect sensitive data on their devices. The device stays safe from data exposure as Activation Lock prevents unauthorized access to personal information even when recovery becomes impossible.

4. The Find My iPhone feature has the capability to help you hear an audible sound from your misplaced device even when the Sound settings are disabled.

5. Your device can show a personalized message regarding contact details through Lost Mode. This option activates when you enable it while your phone remains lost.

Platform:

iOS User groups who prefer controlled tracking of their iPhones will find this solution to be ideal.

Pros:

Very reliable for iOS devices.

The tool functions without charge through iCloud platforms.

Works seamlessly with Apple devices.

Cons:

Limited to iOS devices.

Requires iCloud account for activation.

Rating: 4.7/5

How to Use Find My iPhone

Before using Find My iPhone users must ensure iCloud settings contain active Find My iPhone functionality and provide their Apple ID for authentication. Users can operate Find My iPhone through any Apple device because it provides access through the iCloud website together with the Find My application.

4. IMEI Tracker Pro

IMEI Tracker Pro is a powerful tool designed for Android users who want to track their devices using the unique IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. This app provides a reliable way to locate lost or stolen phones by leveraging the device's IMEI number, which is a unique identifier assigned to every mobile phone.

Key Features of IMEI Tracker Pro

1. IMEI Tracker Pro relies on the 15-digit IMEI number to locate your device through its tracking system whether the SIM card changes or gets removed. The feature acts as a powerful mechanism to pinpoint the location of lost or stolen mobile phones.

2. Real-Time GPS Tracking allows through the app for precise and moment-by-moment device location display on maps. The tracking system aids you in locating your lost or stolen phone at any location including your home or public spots.

3. A security feature of IMEI Tracker Pro enables users to take control of their devices by locking them remotely and deleting all stored private data. The tool safeguards your private data because it implements data wipes and remote locking methods that protect your secrets from unauthorized access.

4. Location History in IMEI Tracker Pro saves your device tracks so you can see its previous locations making it beneficial when searching for a stolen device.

5. IMEI Tracker Pro features an easy-touse interface along with user convenience that makes anyone able to conduct device tracking operations through its simple design.

Platform:

Android Android users seeking complex capabilities in an IMEI tracker application should select this product.

Pros:

Advanced tracking features.

Works well for preventing theft.

The application enables you to find devices by IMEI number even when GPS is unavailable.

Cons:

Not free (Premium version required).

Limited to Android.

Rating: 4.6/5

How to Use IMEI Tracker Pro

IMEI Tracker Pro starts tracking your device automatically after you enter the IMEI number on its platform. Users can find this application through the Google Play Store while experiencing simple installation without excessive work.

5. Prey Anti Theft

Prey Anti Theft exists as an adaptable security tool that successfully safeguards user devices when they become stolen or lost. Users who have Prey Anti Theft installed on Android, iOS, and Windows can benefit from device location services and secure locking functionalities and protective measures for smartphones, tablets along laptops.

Key Features of Prey Anti Theft

The primary capabilities of Prey Anti Theft Software span across three operating systems including Android, iOS, and Windows.

1. The main advantage of Prey Anti Theft comes from its capability to work with different operating systems. Users who maintain Android, iOS and Windows devices can easily track their devices from a solitary account through Prey.

2. The Prey software tracks location in real-time through GPS and Wi-Fi network signals. You can locate a missing device on a map through Prey Anti Theft thus enabling fast recovery.

3. The Prey software enables device owners to activate remote locking along with data wiping if their device becomes irrecoverable thus blocking unauthorized access. The security feature maintains protection of your confidential information.

4. The Prey Anti Theft defense tool enables users to automatically take device photos and catch screenshots of theft events or the current device holder. The capability of the software to document scenes provides authorities with vital information for identification of the perpetrator.

5. Prey Anti Theft allows users to control various devices by having multiple tracking points from a single account making it ideal for families with multiple phones and tablets.

Platform:

Android, iOS, Windows The tracking solution works across Android, iOS, and Windows platforms to suit the needs of multiple users.

Pros:

Multi-platform support.

The solution also includes high-level security features that allow for remote camera activations.

Free version with essential features.

Cons:

The available features require a paid version subscription to access.

The system needs connected internet access to operate its tracking functions.

Rating: 4.3/5

How to Use Prey Anti Theft

The installation of the Prey Anti Theft app along with account registration allows you to access tracking functionality from a remote location. After configuration of the setup you can operate tracking capabilities remotely through the Prey website.

7. Track IMEI

The reliable tracking feature Track IMEI functions through its ability to locate devices using their specific IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) identifier. A mobile device obtains its unique trackability through its 15-digit IMEI number so users can identify and track their device without a SIM card present. Users can effectively locate their devices and protect their private information through this application.

Track IMEI Photograph: (Track IMEI)

Key Features of Track IMEI

1. The device tracking system known as Track IMEI offers access to locating your device through its assigned specific IMEI number particularly in cases of theft or SIM card removal incidents. Using the IMEI number the app enables tracking to continue even when standard system methods become ineffective.

2. This app relies on GPS technology to deliver precise location tracking of the device in real-time. Through this feature the device location becomes visible on a map that assists users in quick location discovery.

3. Track IMEI systems allow users to view past locations through its location history function which tracks device movements over time. The feature becomes useful in locating stolen phones.

4. Every person can access Track IMEI because its user-friendly interface caters to all types of users. The application presents an easy-to-use interface which delivers exceptional usability to its users.

Platform:

Android Users seeking a basic IMEI tracking system should choose this platform.

Pros:

Simple and user-friendly interface.

Free to use. o Provides accurate location updates.

Cons:

Only available for Android devices.

This app holds fewer features when compared against other applications in the market.

Rating: 3.8/5

How to Use Track IMEI

Using the app is straightforward because all users need to do is enter their IMEI number to begin device tracking. Users can utilize the app without difficulty while it needs quick setup procedures.

8. Glympse

Glympse is an application that allows users to share their locations with friends and family in real time. It is easy to use compared to other location-sharing apps since it does not require a sign-up account, tracking, or even log-ins. Users can only share their location for the period they wish to, which makes it more convenient than other apps. It can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices.

Key Features of Glympse

Glympse permits its users to share their locations with friends, family, and even colleagues in real time. You can pick a timeframe within which your location is shared, whether a few minutes or several hours. This feature is particularly helpful when planning to meet up with friends or if someone needs to know your expected time of arrival.

1. Unlike most applications, Glympse has this one key feature that makes it stand out from other apps. No account creation is needed. The user simply needs to select who they wish to share their location with and send the link via text, email, or even other social media platforms.

2. Glympse provides you with the option to determine the duration of location sharing, which in turn protects your privacy.

3. Furthermore, you can choose to stop sharing your location at any time with a simple tap.

4. Glympse works perfectly irrespective of whether you are an Android or iOS user.

Platform:

Android, iOS, and best for families who want to track each other's location in real-time.

Pros:

Great for family and friends.

Real-time tracking and location sharing.

Free and easy to use

Cons

It doesn’t offer remote locking or wiping.

Primarily for sharing location rather than IMEI tracking.

Rating: 4/5

How to Use Glympse

To share your whereabouts with someone, just open the app, select the person you want to share your location with, and click on “Send”. The person receiving the link can monitor your location in real-time, even if they do not have the app installed.

8. Mobile Number Tracker

A mobile number tracker can pinpoint the location of a mobile phone effortlessly through the mobile number itself. Mobile Number Trackers are helpful whenever a phone is either misplaced or a person needs to locate someone else. These tools simplify the complexities involved in locating a device by offering real-time tracking of the phone’s position. Whether through an app or a website, as long as a smartphone number is available, any user can locate the device instantly.

Key Features of Mobile Number Tracker

1. Mobile number trackers enable tracking of location on the map using GPS or network tech. By typing in the mobile number, the user receives precise data regarding the device's whereabouts. Therefore, if you have lost a phone or wish to view someone's location, a mobile number tracker is an indispensable tool.

2. Mobile number trackers can be used with Android and iOS devices. This eliminates the limitations faced with traditional trackers and increases accessibility.

3. Mobile number trackers can display the location of a device for a certain period and are perfect for keeping track of people through time.

4. Normally these types of tools require the tracking person’s consent, so privacy is preserved. Many jurisdictions have laws against unauthorized tracking, so these, too, need to be used.

Platform:

Android, iOS, and best for users who need both phone number tracking and IMEI tracking capabilities.

Pros:

Offers both IMEI and phone number tracking.

Free and easy to use.

Provides detailed location information.

Cons:

Limited to location tracking only.

Does not support remote wipes or locks.

Rating: 3.9/5

How to Use Mobile Number Tracker

To use a mobile number tracker, simply input the phone number of the device you wish to track and follow the on-screen instructions to start the location-tracking process.

8 IMEI Tracker App Comparison