Truecaller Rolls Out Live Caller ID for iPhones: What You Need to Know

For years, iPhone users felt left out when it came to Truecaller’s most iconic feature: live caller ID. Truecaller achieved considerable popularity through Android but provided restricted features for its iPhone audience. But things have changed. Truecaller has officially released live caller ID functionality for iPhones through an updated version of the app in a major advancement for platform usability.

Truecaller Live Caller ID for iOS Users

Through live caller ID Apple iPhone users can now eliminate the process of searching unknown numbers after completing a call. Truecaller declared the live caller ID feature would reach iOS devices on January 22 which brought iPhone users nearer to the Android features they had enjoyed for long periods.

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi announced in September 2024 that users could eventually claim "Truecaller finally works on iPhones" as an update.

Apple provides caller ID suggestions powered by message and email information yet Truecaller delivers authentic phone number identification through its extensive database.

New Features for iOS Users

The new app update enables live caller ID while offering automatic spam blocking and improved search functions that allow iPhone users to find up to 2,000 recorded calls in their Phone app list.

Here’s the breakdown:

Premium account subscribers access adless live caller ID together with advanced number database searches and spam protection features.

Live caller ID shows up in free accounts but these no-cost users must endure ad-based content. enhanced number searches, and spam-blocking capabilities.

Free users also get live caller IDs, but the experience includes ads. For all users around the world, the spam call-blocking feature functions without any subscription requirements.

How to Enable Live Caller ID on iPhones

To activate the feature:

1. Your iPhone needs to be running iOS 18.2 or above to activate the feature.

2. Check that your Truecaller application is running version 14.0 or the newest available.

3. Switch on all Truecaller features by navigating to iPhone Settings followed by Apps > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification then enabling each switch on.

4. After relaunching the Truecaller app the automatic setup process will complete itself.

Is Truecaller’s Update a Game-Changer for iOS?

The addition of its caller ID lookup function by Apple introduces fierce competition for Truecaller. The extensive worldwide phone number database operation authorizes better accuracy and dependable results. The update provides Truecaller with an opportunity to win over lifestyle iPhone users thus unifying iOS and Android user experiences.

All Truecaller users who want to experience a complete iOS application should evaluate the platform's current update.

