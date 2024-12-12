WhatsApp Introduces New Document Scanning Feature for iOS Users

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to scan documents directly via the app’s camera, eliminating the need for third-party scanning apps. Currently rolling out for iOS users with the latest WhatsApp update (version 24.25.80), this feature is gradually becoming available to more users in the coming weeks.

A Seamless Experience for Document Sharing

The new scanning feature is integrated into the document-sharing menu of WhatsApp. Users can now open the menu, select the "scan" option, and use their device’s camera to capture documents. Once scanned, users can preview the document, adjust the margins, and make any necessary tweaks to ensure clarity. After finalizing the scan, users can easily send the document within their chats or groups, streamlining the entire process.

No More Third-Party Apps Needed

With this feature, users no longer need to toggle between different apps to scan and share documents. Whether for personal or business needs, the quality of the scan is optimized for clarity and readability, making it ideal for sharing receipts, contracts, or notes.

WhatsApp’s Ongoing Improvements

This feature is part of WhatsApp’s continued effort to enhance the user experience by simplifying tasks within the app. As the feature rolls out to more users, it eliminates the need for external scanning tools and consolidates document sharing within WhatsApp.

WhatsApp to Discontinue Support for Older iPhones in 2025

In other news, WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support older iPhones starting in 2025. Devices running iOS versions earlier than 15.1, including iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, will no longer be able to access the app. Users of these devices are encouraged to update to iOS 15.1 or later to continue using WhatsApp.

