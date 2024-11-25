Myntra Steps into Quick Commerce with ‘M-Now’ Two-Hour Delivery Pilot

Myntra has unveiled a pilot for its latest initiative, M-Now, promising two-hour deliveries in select areas of Bengaluru. This bold move aims to address the rising demand for ultra-fast delivery in the fashion segment, signaling a significant step towards enhancing customer convenience in e-commerce.

A Curated Approach to Quick Deliveries

The pilot program, limited to specific pin codes, focuses on a handpicked selection of products to evaluate the practicality and consumer interest in expedited deliveries. Insights gained during this phase will inform potential expansion, with Myntra keen on refining logistics to offer a seamless shopping experience.

Highlighting the brand’s commitment to speed, a Myntra spokesperson stated, “In 2022, we launched M-Express to ensure 24-48 hour deliveries. Now, with M-Now, we are exploring even faster delivery options in select regions, gauging the scalability of this service.”

Expanding the Frontiers of Quick Commerce

Traditionally dominated by groceries and daily essentials, the quick commerce market is now making inroads into fashion and beauty. Myntra’s venture into this space through M-Now underscores its commitment to adapting to dynamic consumer preferences, where speed and convenience play pivotal roles.

With 40 million annual transacting customers, Myntra’s financial performance reflects its adaptability and growth mindset. The company’s operational revenue surged 25% in FY23, reaching ₹4,375 crore from ₹3,501 crore in FY22.

Tapping into GenZ's Potential

In parallel with M-Now, Myntra is doubling down on its GenZ-focused initiatives. The FWD fashion vertical, tailored for trend-savvy young customers, has already doubled Myntra’s GenZ user base to 16 million in 2024. With plans to add another 20-25 million users from this demographic, Myntra is positioning itself as a key player in youth-centric fashion.

“With the online trend-first fashion market set to grow eightfold into a $5 billion market by 2028, Myntra is committed to reshaping fashion for young India,” a company representative shared.

Redefining the Urban Fashion Experience

The M-Now pilot showcases Myntra’s ambition to integrate rapid delivery services into its robust e-commerce ecosystem. By leveraging its logistical expertise, the brand aims to offer urban consumers unparalleled convenience, setting new benchmarks in fashion retail.

As competition in the e-commerce space heats up, innovations like M-Now could serve as a differentiating factor, cementing Myntra’s position as a leader in the quick commerce revolution.

