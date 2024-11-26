Black Friday Deals Unveiled: Premium Smartphones Slashed by ₹35,000

Flipkart’s Black Friday Sale has introduced steep discounts on high-end smartphones from leading brands like Samsung, Apple, and Google. Shoppers are presented with an opportunity to grab flagship devices at record-low prices. With cashback offers and limited-time deals, here’s a quick breakdown of what’s available:

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Massive ₹49,000 Discount

The biggest price drop of the sale is on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Priced originally at ₹79,999, the phone is now available for ₹30,999. Featuring a vibrant full HD+ display, a 50MP main camera, and the Exynos 2200 chipset, it offers incredible value. An additional 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards sweetens the deal.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: ₹14,401 Off

Apple’s iPhone 15 Plus is being offered at ₹65,499 after a flat discount of ₹14,401. With 5% cashback, the effective price drops to ₹62,225. This premium model includes Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset and an impressive 48MP main camera, making it a top pick for Apple enthusiasts.

Google Pixel 8: ₹38,000 Price Cut

Google’s Pixel 8 has seen a markdown of ₹38,000, making it available at ₹44,999. Additionally, ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy an instant ₹2,000 discount. Powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, this device offers a stellar camera system and fast charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: ₹35,000 Off

The Galaxy S24+, originally priced at ₹99,999, is available at ₹64,999. Powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, this device packs 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,900 mAh battery for long-lasting performance. A 5% cashback offer further lowers the effective cost.

Apple iPhone 15: ₹11,651 Discount

The iPhone 15 is priced at ₹58,249 after a flat discount of ₹11,651. Buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can lower the price to ₹55,337. With Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset and excellent camera features, it’s a great choice for those looking for flagship performance.

This Black Friday Sale has brought unbeatable prices to India’s premium smartphone market. With significant price cuts and additional savings on top brands, tech enthusiasts are encouraged to act quickly to make the most of these limited-time offers.

