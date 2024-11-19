Roshni Das Exits Intel India After Two Decades of Marketing Leadership

Intel India recently witnessed the departure of its Vice President of Global Marketing Innovation and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Roshni Das, marking the conclusion of her nearly two-decade-long tenure at the company. Das, who joined Intel India in 2005, announced her resignation through a LinkedIn post, where she expressed her gratitude for the journey and revealed plans for a sabbatical before returning to the corporate world in 2025.

Roshni Das has been a cornerstone of Intel India's marketing landscape, contributing significantly to the company's growth and brand evolution. Starting her journey with Intel nearly 20 years ago, she steadily advanced through the ranks, showcasing unparalleled expertise in marketing, leadership, and strategic planning.

Key Roles and Achievements

Regional Leadership and Market Expansion: Das held pivotal positions, including Regional CMO and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan. In this capacity, she strengthened Intel’s presence across 12 markets, including India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. She spearheaded initiatives that combined global strategies with localized storytelling, thereby enhancing the brand’s resonance in diverse markets.

Das held pivotal positions, including Regional CMO and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan. In this capacity, she strengthened Intel’s presence across 12 markets, including India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. She spearheaded initiatives that combined global strategies with localized storytelling, thereby enhancing the brand’s resonance in diverse markets. Driving Innovation: As Vice President of Global Marketing Innovation, she led efforts to align customer insights with innovative storytelling, driving Intel's business objectives. Her leadership in this role underscored the importance of adaptive marketing in a rapidly evolving tech ecosystem.

As Vice President of Global Marketing Innovation, she led efforts to align customer insights with innovative storytelling, driving Intel's business objectives. Her leadership in this role underscored the importance of adaptive marketing in a rapidly evolving tech ecosystem. Product Portfolio Promotion: Das played a key role in marketing Intel's comprehensive range of offerings, from client solutions to data-centric technologies. She cultivated product preference by crafting narratives that connected Intel's technological innovations with end-user needs.

Before her illustrious career at Intel, Das honed her marketing acumen through roles in other industries. At Standard Chartered Bank, she managed credit card and financial product portfolios as a Product Marketing Manager. Her foundational experience in brand management was shaped by her tenure at Lowe Lintas, where she served as Brand Services Manager.

These roles equipped her with a diverse skill set that she leveraged throughout her career at Intel. From managing multi-market strategies to crafting impactful narratives, Das consistently demonstrated her ability to adapt and innovate.

Roshni Das's marketing philosophy revolves around bridging customer insights with innovative strategies. During her time at Intel, she championed the integration of data-driven decisions with creative storytelling, ensuring that Intel’s marketing efforts remained both impactful and relevant. Her work has left an indelible mark on Intel’s approach to engaging customers and stakeholders.

Das’s tenure at Intel highlighted the importance of understanding customer needs and aligning them with business goals. Her initiatives often involved creating tailored strategies that resonated with local audiences while maintaining global consistency. This approach not only bolstered Intel's market presence but also reinforced its reputation as a customer-focused brand.

In her LinkedIn post, Das shared her plans to take a sabbatical, during which she intends to sharpen new skills, travel, and spend time with loved ones. She expressed her excitement for returning to the corporate world in 2025, ready to embrace new challenges and opportunities.

Reflecting on her time at Intel, Das stated, “I have had an incredible run, and I leave with much pride in this iconic company and what it has enabled me to accomplish.” Her sentiments underscore her deep connection to Intel and the legacy she leaves behind.

While Intel has not yet announced a replacement for Das, her departure comes at a time when the company is adapting its global marketing strategies to navigate evolving market dynamics. Intel’s leadership will undoubtedly build on the strong foundation Das has laid to continue driving growth and innovation.

Roshni Das’s departure from Intel India marks the end of an era for the company’s marketing division. With over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing, her career journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for professionals across industries. Das’s ability to lead with vision, adapt to challenges, and deliver results has cemented her reputation as one of the foremost leaders in global marketing.

As she embarks on her sabbatical and prepares for the next chapter in her career, the tech and marketing communities will undoubtedly look forward to her next move.

