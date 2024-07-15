Intel Promotes Roshni Das to Vice President of Global Marketing

Intel Corporation has promoted Roshni Das to Vice President of the Sales & Marketing Group and General Manager of Global Marketing Innovation and the India Region. Previously, Das served as the Regional Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan. Notably, she is also a recipient of Storyboard18's Visionaries recognition in 2024.

Das will take on the dual responsibility of establishing and leading the Global Marketing Innovation function while retaining her current role overseeing India Region Marketing. Expressing her enthusiasm, Das stated, "Designing experiences globally with the customer at the heart of it, and testing innovations across growth markets and beyond is exciting." In her new position, she will report to Brett Hannath, Global CMO and Corporate Vice President. Das shared the news of her promotion on LinkedIn, writing, “Thank you Intel for the opportunity to keep learning. Designing experiences globally with the customer at the heart of it, and testing innovations across growth markets and beyond is exciting.

Das began her career at Intel in 2005 and has steadily climbed the ranks, taking on various roles within the company. Before joining Intel, she worked in Corporate Sales and Product Management at Standard Chartered Bank, where she managed a portfolio of credit card and financial products. Additionally, she gained experience in Account Management for several leading consumer brands at Lowe Lintas (Inter Public Group).

Das has over 25 years of experience in marketing, specializing in brand management, product marketing, customer alliance management, and marketing strategy and execution. She holds an MBA in Marketing and Information Technology from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research.

Intel Corporation's promotion of Roshni Das to Vice President of Global Marketing highlights her extensive marketing expertise and innovative vision. With over 25 years of experience, Das will lead Global Marketing Innovation while continuing to oversee India Region Marketing. Her career at Intel, coupled with her prior roles, positions her to drive customer-centric strategies and growth across diverse markets.

