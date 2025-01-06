WhatsApp Beta 2.25.1.11: Simplified Group and Community Creation

WhatsApp has released an update through the Google Play Beta Program, introducing version 2.25.1.11. This update aims to make group chats and community creation more user-friendly. Here's everything you need to know.

A Unified Approach to Group and Community Creation

WhatsApp is testing a feature that centralizes tools for starting new chats, groups, and communities within the Chats tab. This feature is rolled out to select beta testers and promises a streamlined user experience.

Previously, group and community creation tools were spread across different sections. The latest update brings them together, reducing navigation hassle and making it easier to create and manage these spaces.

What’s New?

Centralised Tools : All options for starting chats, groups, and communities now reside in the Chats tab.

: All options for starting chats, groups, and communities now reside in the Chats tab. New Banners : Beta testers have reported seeing banners guiding them to this new location for community creation.

: Beta testers have reported seeing banners guiding them to this new location for community creation. Redesigned Communities Tab: The floating action button has been removed, creating a cleaner and more organized interface.

This change enhances usability by making the interface less cluttered and more accessible, especially for those who frequently manage multiple group chats and communities.

Enhanced User Experience

By consolidating creation tools, WhatsApp has simplified workflows, saving users time and effort. The Communities tab, now free of the floating action button, focuses entirely on displaying existing communities, making navigation and interaction more efficient.

Availability

This feature is rolling out gradually. If you don’t see it yet, don’t worry—it will become available to more users in the coming weeks. To try it, ensure you’ve updated to the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android via the Google Play Store.

Stay Connected

For the latest updates on WhatsApp, follow WABetaInfo on social platforms or join their Discord server. Share your feedback about the update and connect with others to discuss new features.

