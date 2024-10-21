Deepinder Goyal Debuts Personal Health Tracking Startup, Continue

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has taken a significant leap into the health and wellness space with his latest venture, Continue. A move that resonates with his passion for mental and physical health, Goyal's new company aims to track health metrics and improve wellness through innovative solutions. The venture is still in its early stages but is already attracting attention due to Goyal's involvement and his prior investments in the health tech space.

The Formation of Continue

Continue, incorporated in April 2024 under the name Upslope Advisors, is focused on tracking health and mental wellness. According to documents filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Goyal has invested approximately Rs 50 lakh in the venture. The startup lists Goyal as the majority shareholder, and he has partnered with Ashish Goel, a former executive at Zomato and Blinkit, to drive this initiative forward.

Goyal has described Continue as an extension of his health journey. In a social media post, he mentioned that spending time with his wellness team is akin to a gym visit, contributing significantly to his peak performance and helping him avoid medical visits. The venture currently operates as his private wellness project, but it holds the potential to expand into a public-facing health and wellness platform.

Building the Future of Wellness

Although in its infancy, Continue is being touted as "The Ultimate Health Tracker." Goyal has revealed that the company is developing innovative solutions, though the specifics remain undisclosed. He shared his excitement about the insights being discovered by the team, and he hopes that one day, these findings will be shared with a broader audience.

Goyal’s interest in the health sector is not new. Prior to Continue, he invested $10 million in Ultrahuman, a health-tech startup that focuses on developing wearables to track physical and mental health. Backed by Alpha Wave, Ultrahuman’s mission aligns closely with Goyal’s latest venture, making it evident that his focus on health goes beyond mere personal interest.

Goyal’s shift into health and wellness aligns with Zomato’s recent steps to embrace the wellness culture. In 2023, Zomato appointed a Chief Fitness Officer, underscoring the company's commitment to holistic employee health. This initiative was part of a broader strategy to integrate wellness into the company's core operations, a move that has resonated well with its workforce.

Zomato’s Expanding Portfolio

Zomato’s expansion into various sectors has been remarkable. In addition to its core food delivery service, Zomato now operates Blinkit, a quick-commerce platform, Hyperpure, a business-to-business (B2B) vertical, and District, a live events and ticketing business. Zomato’s efforts to diversify its portfolio are part of a broader strategy to position itself as more than just a food delivery company.

A notable recent move by Zomato was its acquisition of Paytm Insider, which allowed the company to enter the live events and ticketing industry through its District business unit. This acquisition is another example of Goyal's vision to diversify Zomato’s offerings and make the company a major player across various industries.

Zomato’s financial performance has been on the rise. The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 253 crore in Q1 FY25, a significant jump from Rs 175 crore in the previous quarter. The company’s revenue from operations also saw a substantial increase, growing 74% year-on-year to reach Rs 4,206 crore in Q1. This growth comes as the company’s food delivery business has already turned profitable, with its quick-commerce arm, Blinkit, nearing profitability.

While Goyal’s new venture is still in its early stages, Continue could be a game-changer in the wellness industry. Goyal’s vision for the company, combined with his experience in building and scaling businesses, suggests that Continue could evolve into a platform that delivers groundbreaking health solutions. Whether it remains a personal project or expands to serve a larger market, Continue is poised to make waves in the wellness space.

Deepinder Goyal's new venture, Continue, reflects his deep-rooted interest in health and wellness. From personal wellness management to potential industry innovation, Continue holds the promise of becoming a significant player in the health tech space. With Goyal’s proven track record of success with Zomato, Continue could be the next big thing in wellness, driven by cutting-edge insights and technology.

