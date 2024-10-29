TiE Global Summit 2024 Sets ₹100 Cr Goal, ₹50L Grants to Top 3 Winners

In a major initiative to boost early-stage tech ventures, TiE Bangalore has set an ambitious goal of more than ₹100 crore in equity funding for its TGS100 Start-up Showcase at the next TiE Global Summit (TGS) 2024 as part of a major commitment to support early-stage tech enterprises. Known throughout the world as the leading startup showcase, TGS100 aims to find tech-driven, creative firms and give them a means to connect with prominent angel investors, venture capitalists, and business executives.

The TiE Global Summit 2024 is scheduled for December 9-11 in Bangalore, with a final event on December 12 in Mysore. This event offers TGS100 startups an exclusive opportunity to showcase their solutions to a global audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and experts. The curated events are designed to maximize the visibility of these early-stage companies and foster connections with strategic investors and industry mentors.

Top-Tier Investors Back TGS100 Startups

Numerous institutional investors have committed to participate in evaluating and potentially investing in the TGS100 startups, contingent upon their due diligence. Notable backers include 100X.VC, Antler, Arali, Arise Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, Elev8, Ideaspring, IIFL Fintech Fund, Mela Ventures, Peer Capital, Prime Ventures, SEAFUND, We Founder Circle, TiE India Angels, TiE Global Angels, and SWISHIN Ventures. With over 750 investors, including 50+ angel investors from the USA, expected to attend, this initiative exemplifies TiE’s dedication to empowering startups through access to capital, mentorship, and international networking.

Super Jury Brings Unmatched Expertise to TGS100

A Super Jury, comprised of prominent venture capital leaders, will lend credibility and expert guidance to the TGS100 initiative. The jury includes Vani Kola, MD of Kalaari Capital; Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel; Sudhir Sethi, Founder & Chairman of Chiratae Ventures; Venk Krishnan from NuVentures-NuWare; and BV Jagadeesh, Managing Partner of SVQuad. These esteemed figures will evaluate the top 10 startups, providing them with invaluable mentorship and access to unique growth opportunities. The top three startups will also receive a cumulative grant of ₹50 lakh from TiE Bangalore, marking a significant milestone for their expansion journey.

High-Stakes Pitch Events at TiE Global Summit 2024

The TGS100 startups will first present in semi-final rounds across various sector-specific breakout rooms on December 9, 2024, followed by a final presentation in the main hall on December 11, 2024. This final showcase, before an audience of 750 investors with a combined capital pool of $5 billion, represents an unparalleled platform for early-stage ventures to gain exposure, funding, and feedback on a global scale.

Building Momentum for Future Investments

“As TGS100 continues to gain momentum, we expect further investment from domestic and international investors, enhancing the resources available for these startups,” said Naveen Gupta, Chair of TGS100 Initiative and Charter Member, TiE Bangalore. “We are grateful to our current investors for their invaluable support, which will enable participating startups to scale and make a substantial impact in the technology space. This funding will accelerate their growth and further strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

The TiE Global Summit 2024 promises to set the stage for early-stage tech startups to access essential funding, gain global exposure, and drive their ventures forward as critical contributors to the technology ecosystem of the future.

