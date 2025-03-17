Wherever you go, your smartphone can navigate and monitor your location as well as the people you care about. This is just an example of how powerful phone tracker applications are. In this day and age where an enormous vault of highly confidential personal information is stored on your smartphone, a capsule ensuring its safety is more essential than ever. Furthermore, the right tracker which poses no security threats and provides accurate information is fundamental. Otherwise, you run the risk of using unreliable applications that can turn out to be a nightmare.

Here we’ve compiled a list of the best free phone tracker apps that offer robust features, ensuring safety and reliability. All these apps have at least one offer, be it free trial or money back guarantee that enables you to test their features without any financial risks.

Best Free Phone Tracker Apps- Our Picks

Name Platform Location Tracking Free Trial/Refund Policy mSpy iPhone, iPad, Android Yes 14-Days Money-Back Guarantee GEOfinder Android, iOS Yes Free Software Spokeo Android, Windows, iOS Yes 7-Day Trial for $0.95 Social Catfish Windows, Mac, Android, iOS Yes 3-Day Trial for $5.73 – Unlimited Searches Eyezy Android, iOS, iPads Yes 14-Days Money-Back Guarantee Spylix Android, iOS Yes 15-Days Money-Back Guarantee Spynger Android, iOS, Web Yes 30-Days Money-Back Guarantee uMobix Android, iOS Yes 14-Days Money-Back Guarantee GPS Phone Tracker iOS Yes Free App

9 Best Free Phone Tracker Apps for Android & iPhone

1. mSpy - Best Overall

Devices supported: iPhone, iPad, and Android

Free Trial: 14-Day Money-Back Promise

With the help of the robust tracking tool mSpy, users can surreptitiously keep an eye on device activity. With the ability to track calls, messages, and real-time GPS locations, it is perfect for parental control.

Key Features:

• Call and SMS Monitoring: Track incoming/outgoing calls and text messages.

• Real-time Location Tracking: Get live GPS updates and geofencing alerts.

• App & Website Blocking: Restrict access to inappropriate apps and websites.

• Social Media Tracking: Monitor chats from WhatsApp, Facebook, and more.

2. GEOfinder – Best for Tracking via Phone Number

Devices Supported: iOS and Android

Free Trial: $1 for a one-day trial

GEOfinder is an excellent choice for tracking misplaced gadgets or keeping tabs on the whereabouts of loved ones because it enables users to find any phone by sending a brief message.

Key Features:

• GPS Tracking: Pinpoint a device’s location using text messages.

• IP Address Tracker: Find the IP address of the target phone remotely.

• Wi-Fi Network Details: Detect networks the device is connected to.

3. Spokeo – Best for Reverse Phone Lookup

Devices Supported: iOS, Windows, and Android

Free Trial: $0.95 for a 7-day trial

Retrieving publicly available information associated with phone numbers, such as social media profiles, email addresses, and caller details, is Spokeo's speciality.

Key Features:

• Reverse Phone Lookup: Identify unknown callers.

• Email and Address Search: Find details about a phone’s owner.

• Detailed Reports: Get insights into a person’s public records.

4. Social Catfish – Best for Identifying Scammers

Devices Supported: iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows

Free Trial: $5.73 for a 3-day trial

Using a reverse search system, Social Catfish assists in identifying online scams and detecting fraudulent phone numbers.

Key Features:

• Phone & Email Lookup: Search for fraud-related details.

• Username Search: Find someone’s online footprint.

• Reverse Image Search: Identify social media profiles from photos.

5. Eyezy – Best for Parental Control

Devices Supported: iPads, iOS, and Android

Free Trial: 14-Day Money-Back Promise

Eyezy is a great tool for parents who wish to keep an eye on their children's online activities because it allows for real-time tracking of device activities.

Key Features:

• Screen Recording: Capture real-time phone screen activities.

• Geofencing Alerts: Receive alerts when kids enter or leave set locations.

• Keylogger Feature: Track every keystroke typed on the device.

6. Spylix – Best for Advanced Monitoring

Devices Supported: iOS and Android

Free Trial: 15-Day Money-Back Promise

Spylix is a sophisticated phone tracker with a wide range of monitoring capabilities, such as GPS location tracking and social media tracking.

Key Features:

• Track Messages & Calls: View incoming/outgoing texts and calls.

• Stealth Mode: Works undetected in the background.

• Web & Social Media Monitoring: Track activity on WhatsApp, Instagram, and more.

7. Spynger – Best for Undetectable Tracking

Devices Supported: Web, iOS, and Android

Free Trial: 30-Day Money-Back Promise

While staying undetectable on the target device, Spynger enables remote tracking of SMS, GPS locations, calls, and social media activity.

Key Features:

• Location & Call Tracking: Monitor real-time GPS and call logs.

• Snapchat Monitoring: Track messages and images shared on Snapchat.

• Remote Access: View online activity from any device.

8. uMobix – Best for Live GPS Tracking

Devices Supported: iOS and Android

Free Trial: 14-Day Money-Back Promise

Live GPS tracking and access to the target phone's current activities are provided by uMobix.

Key Features:

• Call & Message Monitoring: Track calls, texts, and deleted messages.

• Live Camera Snapshot: Capture images remotely.

• Social Media Monitoring: Monitor multiple platforms in real time.





9. GPS Phone Tracker – Best for iPhone Users

Devices Supported: iOS

Free App

A free iOS app called GPS Phone Tracker enables users to track the whereabouts of loved ones and find misplaced devices.

Key Features:

• Real-time Location Tracking: See device movements live.

• Location History: Review past routes and movements.

• Easy to Use: Simple and intuitive interface.

Choosing the Best Mobile Phone Tracker

When selecting a phone tracker app, consider these key factors:

• Real-time Tracking: Ensure the app provides accurate and live GPS updates.

• Security & Data Protection: Opt for apps that offer encrypted data protection.

• Ease of Use: Choose an intuitive app with a user-friendly interface.

• Parental Control Features: If monitoring a child, look for features like geofencing and website restrictions.

Finding the right phone tracker app can significantly enhance security, whether you want to protect your device, monitor your child, or keep track of loved ones. With these nine free apps, you can ensure your device’s safety and stay connected with those who matter most.

