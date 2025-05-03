Salesforce: Inside TDX Bengaluru 2025 and India’s AI Trailblazers

When I walked into the buzzing halls of the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), after surviving one more day navigating the notorious Bengaluru traffic, it felt like the drive was truly worth its salt. I was in BIEC for the second edition of TDX (Trailblazer Developer Experience) in Bengaluru. It was clear this wasn’t just another all frills tech event, instead, a high-voltage confluence of purpose, people, and the art of possibility with AI.

With a massive 18,000 Trailblazers participating in person and online, the energy was palpable — an eclectic mix of developers, IT leaders, architects, admins, and entrepreneurs had converged to celebrate, learn, and build what’s next.

India at the Heart of Salesforce’s Global Vision

Over the last two years, Salesforce in India is riding on a growth trajectory, and India is fast emerging as a fulcrum of Salesforce’s global strategy. The company’s presence and investment in the region have grown exponentially, and that was reflected in every facet of the event. As Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO of Salesforce – South Asia, puts it, “TDX is more than an event — it's a movement.” With 3.9 million Trailblazers across the country, over 900 partners, and 128 community groups, the numbers back her sentiment.

Bhattacharya also underscored the growing community of “builders” as a sign that India isn't just consuming innovation — it’s co-creating it. “The energy, talent, and creativity we saw at TDX Bengaluru is a testament to the incredible innovation coming out of India,” she observed. “We’re proud to invest in and grow alongside this community.”

Agentforce: More Than Just a Platform

At the core of TDX Bengaluru 2025 was Salesforce’s latest innovation — the Agentforce platform. Far from being just another tool in the enterprise tech stack, Agentforce is a reimagination of digital labor, designed to help organizations evolve into what Salesforce terms “agentic enterprises.”

Muralidhar Krishnaprasad, President & CTO of the Unified Agentforce Platform, explained it best: “Agentblazers — that's what we call this next generation. They're developers and IT leaders who are transforming businesses using AI, automation, and trusted data. We’re moving from systems of record to systems of reason.”

It looks like Salesforce is walking the talk. The hands-on demos, product showcases, and deep-dive sessions made it clear that Agentforce is built with real-world scalability and enterprise-grade reliability in mind. The real story, though, came during the Agentforce Hackathon, where 178 teams — over 720 developers in total — competed for a ₹50 lakh prize pool. The creativity on display was stunning, from AI-powered supply chain bots to healthcare automation solutions built in under 36 hours.

Arun Parameswaran, EVP & MD – Sales, Salesforce South Asia, said," “To truly become agentic, we need to educate, equip, and empower everyone — developers, business leaders, and customers — to build and use agents effectively. This conference is about exactly that: helping people learn how to create, scale, and benefit from intelligent agents so they can transform their companies and careers. It’s not just a sales or tech event — it’s a vision for the future of work and value creation through human-AI collaboration.”

A Platform Built by and for India

One of the most striking themes that emerged from the conversations I had was how deeply India has influenced the evolution of Salesforce itself. Sanket Atal, Managing Director of Technology and Operations at Salesforce India, summed it up: “This isn’t about tailoring a global product to India — it's about co-building that product with India at the table. And we are also embarking on keeping the talent relevant with best-of-breed upskilling initiatives.”

From contributions to core platform development to building reusable components that scale globally, Salesforce India is no longer just a delivery arm. It’s a strategic engine. As Krishnaprasad emphasized, “What we build here in India goes into the hands of every Salesforce customer in the world.”

From Coders to Creators

If there was one thing that stood out to me personally, it was the sense that the role of the developer is evolving — typically from a coder to creator, from implementer to innovator. And this transformation isn’t being driven by Silicon Valley alone. It’s happening in Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and beyond. It’s a global tech collective.

Salesforce is riding high with Agentforce, combined with the power of Data Cloud and Einstein AI, which are democratizing enterprise innovation. What does it mean? A lot. For instance, a young developer in Indore or Kochi can build scalable AI-powered workflows for enterprises across sizes and segments — something unthinkable a decade ago.

Salesforce's Impact on Startups and Giving Back to the Community

With India emerging as one of the largest startup hubs in the world, Salesforce is actively fostering startups to scale. Says Sanket, “Rather than running a conventional incubator, we built a Startup Trailblazer model. Startups join our ecosystem and receive mentorship, product guidance, marketplace access, and continuous support. Today, we have 360+ startups in the program, including over 100+ AI-focused companies publishing on the AppExchange and Agentforce Exchange.”

“We live our values too. One of Salesforce’s foundational principles is the 1-1-1 model: we contribute 1% of equity, 1% of employee time, and 1% of product back to the community," adds Sanket.

AI Agents: More Than Just Momentum

TDX Bengaluru 2025 showcased India’s role in global enterprise innovation, the rise of agentic architecture, and the boundless creativity of the Trailblazer community. With Salesforce’s continued investment and India’s unmatched tech talent, the foundation is firmly laid for a future where innovation isn’t centralized — it’s distributed, diverse, and deeply Indian.

Trailblazer Shreeya Rashinkar: Empowering Change and Championing the Trailblazer Community

Meet Shreeya Rashinkar, the winner of Salesforce Trailblazer Award at TDX Bengaluru 2025, shares her inspiring journey. From spearheading impactful initiatives like the Trailblazer Chain to driving innovation in telecom with Salesforce, Shreeya reflects on her personal achievements, the power of community, and her message for aspiring professionals — especially women in tech. Her story undesrscores the transformative power of mentorship, learning, and a strong ecosystem of support.

How does it feel to receive this Trailblazer recognition at TDX Bengaluru?

It feels unreal. Receiving the award during the keynote made me shake with excitement. This recognition is one of the highest individual honors given by Salesforce, and it validates the initiatives I've driven for the Trailblazer community. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that my efforts are valued.

What set you apart in such a competitive community?

In a global community with millions of Trailblazers, everyone is contributing in their way. What set me apart was the focus on making a tangible difference for those who need it. I started the Trailblazer Chain initiative, where those who could help supported individuals like students or those facing unemployment.

What’s the significance of the Trailblazer ecosystem?

Trailblazers are continuous learners and leaders in the Salesforce world. The learning platform, Trailhead, is free and allows anyone to learn Salesforce across various functions and industries. It’s an inclusive community that promotes lifelong learning and peer mentorship. Events like TDX are just a glimpse of the vibrant community that’s constantly growing and evolving.

How does Salesforce play a role in your telecom work at Tech Mahindra?

With Salesforce’s latest tools like Agentforce and generative AI, we’re shifting from predictive to proactive service delivery, improving customer experiences.

What message would you share with aspiring professionals, especially women in tech?

To all women out there: Yes, we need more women in tech, and you absolutely can succeed. Two things are key: having a supportive ecosystem at home and intentionally growing your skills. Figure out what you excel at and own it. The Trailblazer community offers support, mentorship, and inspiration. Just start, stay connected, and the rest will follow.

