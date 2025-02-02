Accelerating Digital India Through Innovation: My Take on the Budget 2025 - Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO of Salesforce India

India stands at a defining moment, where AI-driven innovation, digital infrastructure, and a future-ready workforce will determine its global leadership in the digital economy. The Union Budget 2025 is more than a fiscal plan—it is a bold blueprint for a stronger Digital India, prioritizing technology-led development, AI-driven modernization, and inclusive economic growth.

Pivoting AI and Deeptech

The government’s commitment to advancing AI and deep-tech through initiatives like the DeepTech Fund of Funds and 10,000 fellowships for technological research in IITs and IISc reflects a vision for India to lead in automation and emerging technologies. The focus on Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Tier-2 cities will further unlock AI-powered digital services, fostering regional innovation and new employment opportunities at scale.

Emphasis on Skilling

Skilling remains the linchpin of this transformation. With one of the world’s largest talent pools, India has a unique opportunity to drive the AI revolution, but achieving this requires rapid upskilling, industry collaboration, and democratized learning. The government’s investment in 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, a ₹500 crore Centre of Excellence for AI in Education, and five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling aligns seamlessly with our mission at Salesforce. At Salesforce, through Trailhead and our Salesforce-AICTE Virtual Internship Program, we are equipping thousands of learners with AI, cloud, and automation skills to thrive in tomorrow’s workforce.

MSMEs are not just the backbone of India’s economy—they are the engine of innovation, employment, and economic resilience. By revising investment and turnover thresholds and enhancing credit availability, the government is ensuring that MSMEs can scale competitively on a global stage while fostering a culture of innovation.

True digital transformation is built on diversity and inclusion. The Government’s ₹2 crore term loan scheme for first-time women entrepreneurs, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes demonstrates a strong commitment to fostering inclusive economic opportunities. Technology has long been a great equalizer, opening doors for women in leadership, entrepreneurship, and STEM. For India to lead in the digital era, innovation must be inclusive, empowering all to thrive in the AI-driven economy.

Road to Sustainability

Finally, India’s sustainability ambitions take center stage with initiatives like the National Manufacturing Mission, investments in clean tech, and AI-enabled energy efficiency solutions. Furthermore, as announced, the Nuclear Energy Mission aims to develop 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047, marking a significant step in India’s clean energy transition. This initiative strengthens energy security and sustainability while supporting the growing demand for high-performance, AI-driven data centers. With nuclear power offering a reliable, high-output solution, it will be a key enabler of India’s digital expansion and innovation-driven economy.

India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat is driven by technology, digital infrastructure, and workforce skilling. The Union Budget 2025 accelerates economic growth while empowering businesses and individuals to lead the nation’s digital transformation. The budget’s focus on AI-driven modernization, digital skilling, and startup growth aligns with this vision.