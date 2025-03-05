Salesforce Launches AgentExchange: The Trusted Marketplace for Agentforce

Advertisment

Salesforce has launched AgentExchange, the trusted marketplace and community for Agentforce that is built into Salesforce, opening up new opportunities for partners, developers, and Agentblazers to participate in the rapidly expanding $6 trillion digital labor market.

Building on the success of Salesforce AppExchange — the first and world’s largest enterprise cloud marketplace, which has grown to more than 13 million app installs — AgentExchange expands the capabilities and ecosystem of Agentforce, Salesforce’s digital labor platform.

AgentExchange launches with more than 200 initial partners and hundreds of ready-made actions, topics, and templates that have passed rigorous security and customer reviews. Combined, these solutions will help organizations quickly create and deploy AI agents to improve productivity, efficiency, and innovation in any profession or industry.

“Accelerating our speed of execution is critical to Goodyear’s ability to deliver for our customers and maximize our end-to-end value proposition. We’re excited about the potential of the ready-to-use solutions from AgentExchange to enhance our speed, efficiency, and customer experience,” shared Goodyear CEO and President Mark Stewart.

Partners are already building Agentforce components for AgentExchange. For example:

Google Cloud: Build Agentforce agents, grounded in Google Search via Vertex AI and with the ability to reference up-to-the-minute data, news, and current events.

Box: Enable Agentforce agents to extract insights from unstructured data and power actions with that information, using natural language to interact with content in Box .

Docusign: Generate agreements, route for signatures, track status, and gain key insights — automating workflows and boosting efficiency.

— automating workflows and boosting efficiency. Workday: Streamline critical employee self-service workflows such as onboarding, benefits management, and career development, freeing up HR teams and significantly enhancing the employee experience.

“When we launched AppExchange in 2005, it helped our customers get even more value from our platform with prebuilt apps, workflows, and integrations. It also gave our partners an opportunity to participate in the emerging cloud economy and build thriving businesses," said Brian Landsman, EVP & GM, of Global Business Development & Partnerships at Salesforce. "With AgentExchange, we're doing much the same — opening up Agentforce for partners, startups, and Agentblazers to participate in the digital labor market and build agentic AI on Salesforce."

"AgentExchange empowers customers to seamlessly integrate trusted AI solutions within their workflow,” said Alice Steinglass, EVP & GM of Platform, Integration, and Automation at Salesforce. “Now our developer community can directly tap the expertise of our partner ecosystem to get the right industry-specific solutions so they can build and implement AI agents, and be the pioneers turning their businesses into Agentforce companies."

New AgentExchange and Agentforce features include:

New partner-built components: Partners and Agentblazers can now offer four types of agentic components:

Actions: Expand the jobs agents built with Agentforce can do by adding new integrations — ranging from Apex , flows, APIs, and prompts — to tailor industry-specific components.

Prompt templates: Use pre-written, reusable prompts that ensure consistent interactions and help agents gather information, assist users, and achieve specific goals.

Topics: Focus and refine agent behavior by grouping actions and instructions around a single task or job. This helps to ensure agents deliver consistent results and stay within guardrails.

Agent templates: Deliver comprehensive AI solutions by combining multiple topics and using the powerful actions partners have created, complete with metadata and global instructions that span across topics.

Easily discover, try, and buy AI solutions: AgentExchange simplifies the process of finding and deploying the right trusted AI solutions. Customers can explore AgentExchange solutions directly on the marketplace or within Salesforce’s Agent Builder tool to identify the right solutions for their use case, product, or industry.

Use standard and Slack actions: Partners and Agentblazers can now offer out-of-the-box Agentforce actions, including Slack, in packaged Agentforce topics and templates on the AgentExchange. These actions empower partner-delivered agents with built-in CRM and Slack capabilities, such as creating a case, canceling an order, updating a Slack canvas, searching Slack, or sending direct messages.

out-of-the-box Access trusted, industry-specific agent solutions: AgentExchange connects businesses with Salesforce partners who have deep expertise in specific industries. Businesses can implement pre-built , customizable solutions that address unique challenges, accelerating AI adoption and maximizing its impact. Rigorous security reviews and customer feedback ensure trust in every solution listed on AgentExchange.

Collaborate and innovate with Agentblazers: AgentExchange fosters a collaborative ecosystem where businesses, partners, and individual Agentblazers can connect, share best practices, and innovate together, accelerating the adoption of agentic AI.

“AgentExchange unlocks new technology and markets for Docusign, expanding our reach and impact. We've worked closely with Salesforce to develop agent actions to seamlessly integrate them into our customers' workflows. Our sales and service customers will now be able to leverage Agentforce and Docusign to automate common agreement-related tasks without the complexity of developing their own proprietary agentic technology,” said Larry Jin, VP of Product Management, Docusign.