Instagram reaches 3 billion users, rolls out iPad app

Meta-owned Instagram has crossed 3 billion monthly active users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday. The milestone makes Instagram one of three Meta platforms, alongside Facebook and WhatsApp, to exceed 3 billion monthly users.

User growth milestone

“Instagram has grown to 3 billion monthly actives. What an incredible community we've built here. Thank you for being a part of it!” Zuckerberg wrote on his Instagram channel.

Instagram’s last publicly shared user number was in October 2022, when it crossed 2 billion monthly users. In 2024, Meta stopped providing individual app figures, reporting only the combined reach of its family of apps. With this disclosure, Instagram now stands with Facebook, which Zuckerberg said in January was “used by more than 3 billion monthly actives”, and WhatsApp, which he told analysts in April had “more than 3 billion monthly actives”.

Instagram’s growth trajectory has been notable since Meta acquired the platform in 2012 for $1 billion.

Product expansion: Instagram on iPad

Alongside the user milestone, Instagram recently introduced its long-awaited iPad app. The rollout adds a larger-screen interface optimised for watching Reels, a dedicated Following tab, and layouts designed to simplify navigation.

“Today, we’re excited to announce we’re bringing Instagram to iPad. People have asked for this for a while, and we’ve taken the time to design an experience that optimises your favourite parts of Instagram for a bigger screen,” the company said.

Upon opening the app, it is set to Reels, defaulting to video-first interaction on the bigger screens. Stories have been kept on the top of the interface, and messaging can be accessed with just one tap.

Strategic implications

The introduction of Instagram to the iPad will support Reels as a main content form by responding to the demand to have the platform available on other devices. Meanwhile, the revelation of Instagram's 3 billion monthly active users gives a more accurate view of the specifics of the scale of apps, even though Meta generally ceased to report the numbers of individual apps.

The fact that Instagram reached a 3-billion user base speaks to the size of that product in the Meta portfolio, and the iPad launch is a product expansion strategy to ensure that user engagement is high on any device.