WhatsApp rolls out in-app message translation to bridge 19 languages

WhatsApp is starting to roll out an in-app translator of messages on Androids and iPhones. This feature is completely built on the device of the user and is aimed at assisting the users to communicate despite the language differences. The company explains that the implementation will be incremental and encourages users to ensure that their apps are updated to be able to use the capability as it becomes available.

How it works

The translation tool is simple to use: one has to long-press a message and press Translate. Once a desirable language has been chosen and downloaded, future messages in that conversation will be able to be translated. The flow eliminates the necessity of typing content into different apps to translate it or transferring text between apps.

Platform differences

Android users are currently able to translate messages into six languages, including English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian and Arabic on launch. Android also has a feature of automatic translation of a complete chat thread, and therefore the messages coming in that chat are automatically translated. On the part of the iPhone users, they will be provided with more than 19 languages when it is first launched, giving a wider range of initial options on the Apple platform.

Privacy and availability



All translations are done on the phone of the user, which implies that WhatsApp cannot read or search information that is translated. This local processing is introduced as a privacy-first option, which aligns with the app’s end-to-end encryption in the app. The company has not given any hard date of complete availability; users may keep WhatsApp updated to get the feature as the rollout proceeds.

On-device or built-in translation is intended to decrease the confusion during conversations between people who speak numerous languages, in addition to ensuring that communication in one-on-one chats, groups and channels is easier. The automatic translation of the thread on Android can also come in handy when conducting a continuous group conversation or a work-related conversation. The rollout will probably require adjustments and modifications to the language support and refinements done as user feedback continues.