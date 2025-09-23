Perplexity Brings Comet AI Browser to Windows and Mac Users in India

Perplexity announced that its AI-powered browser, Comet, is now available in India for Windows and Mac users. The rollout was confirmed by Perplexity’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, who said the browser will be accessible to Pro subscribers.

In a post on X, Srinivas noted that the browser is currently limited to desktop operating systems. Pre-orders for an Android version are open on the Google Play Store, but no release date has been listed. The same applies to Apple’s App Store, which has not provided launch details.



Comet was introduced globally in July 2025. The company positions it as a tool designed for people who rely on the internet for research, work, and productivity.

Features of Comet Assistant

Comet Assistant, integrated into the browser, acts as an AI agent to support routine digital tasks. Comet manages email pages, opens tabs, summarises calendar events, and browses web pages for the user. In contrast to traditional web browsers like Chrome or Edge, Comet replaces a multi-tabbed user interface with a workplace. This workplace integrates websites, documents, and associated activities in a single, unified presentation.

The browser also tracks what users have read or are working on to recommend relevant information. According to Perplexity, its AI sidebar can perform actions through text-based commands — such as purchasing a product, scheduling a meeting, or converting a webpage into an email.

Expansion plans

Perplexity has indicated that more features will be introduced in the coming months. The company is also in talks with phone manufacturers about pre-installing the mobile version of Comet on devices.