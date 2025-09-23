Nvidia to Invest $100 Billion in OpenAI for AI Infrastructure

Nvidia has agreed to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, in one of the largest commitments in the artificial intelligence sector. The deal is structured to expand OpenAI’s computing power through new data centers equipped with Nvidia’s latest processors.

The capital will be disbursed in portions, with the initial installment of $10 billion to be given out when the first gigawatt of computing capacity is active at OpenAI. Nvidia will also obtain equity in OpenAI as a part of the deal.

10 GW Data Centres Planned for Future AI Models

The project aims to build data centers with a total capacity of 10 gigawatts dedicated to training and operating OpenAI’s large-scale AI models. The first gigawatt is expected to go live in late 2026, powered by Nvidia’s new Vera Rubin platform, a GPU microarchitecture designed to process large-scale AI workloads, including coding and generative video.

Explaining the strategy, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “Everything starts with compute. Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilise what we’re building with Nvidia to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale.”

OpenAI, which reports around 700 million weekly active users, has previously faced computing shortages during product launches. The additional infrastructure is expected to support upcoming compute-intensive products.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described the collaboration as a “next leap forward”, adding that both companies will align their hardware and software roadmaps for future AI model development.

The partnership also strengthens Nvidia’s role in the AI ecosystem by securing OpenAI as a major customer despite its parallel interest in developing in-house hardware. For OpenAI, the deal provides both capital and guaranteed access to high-demand GPUs.

