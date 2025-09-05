OpenAI to Launch AI Jobs Platform Connecting Talent and Companies by 2026

OpenAI is also entering the talent market with an AI-based hiring solution that helps to match businesses with talented individuals. The service, dubbed the OpenAI Jobs Platform, is set to launch by mid-2026, positioning OpenAI as a direct competitor to LinkedIn.

Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, highlighted the platform’s focus in a blog post: “use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer.” The service will also feature a dedicated track for small businesses and local governments, giving them access to top AI talent.

Expanding Beyond ChatGPT

OpenAI, under the leadership of the CEO, Sam Altman, is taking on several new markets that are not directly related to its popular chatbot, ChatGPT. Simo will also run not only the Jobs Platform, but also other apps that are supposedly in progress, such as a browser and a possible AI-driven social media app.

Altman has highlighted that these expansions are focused on using AI in industries as workforce transitions occur. New products offered by OpenAI would theoretically put the company in direct competition with Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, which has been incorporating AI features to match jobs with the right candidates.

One of the defining aspects of the platform will be OpenAI Certifications, which the existing OpenAI Academy will form the basis of. The certifications are expected to certify AI fluency at various stages, including entry-level AI skills at the workplace and advanced prompt engineering.

OpenAI intends to pilot such certifications in late 2025 and hopes to certify 10 million Americans by 2030, collaborating with large partners such as Walmart. Simo reported that even though AI is likely to kill some jobs, the company aims to provide in-demand skills to the workers and connect them to the companies in need.

OpenAI has already partnered with John Deere, Accenture, state governments, and community organizations to pilot the platform. This method is to make sure that smaller companies can compete with bigger corporations by accessing AI knowledge. The program is also consistent with the efforts of OpenAI to support the White House's cause of increased AI literacy. Altman and other tech leaders are holding conferences with government leaders about how to prepare the workforce in the AI age.

The Jobs Platform is one of the larger initiatives aimed at expanding the OpenAI footprint within the tech ecosystem. There are reports that the company is considering an AI-enhanced browser, as well as social media apps and even, potentially, brain-computer interface technologies. The latter developments underscore the intentions of OpenAI in developing AI tools that have the potential to radically influence various aspects of work and life. The company is not only entering the world of recruitment with the OpenAI Jobs Platform but also trying to rethink the intersection of AI and human talent in the modern workforce.