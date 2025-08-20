ChatGPT Go, Exclusive to India: 6 Key Features You Should Know

Close on the heels of Perplexity AI offering its Pro paid plan free to India’s Airtel subscribers, OpenAI has come out with its low-cost offering to India. It is called ChatGPT Go, at about $4 (₹399/month). This is an exclusive India-only plan.

What’s Included in ChatGPT Go

This plan builds upon the features of the Free tier and adds the following, as per OpenAI sources:

Extended access to GPT-5, OpenAI’s flagship model, enabling more frequent usage and enhanced conversational capabilities

Expanded image generation, allowing users to create more visuals for both work and creativity

Increased file upload limits for documents, spreadsheets, and other file types

Advanced Data Analysis tools, including Python, for deeper data exploration

Longer memory, so ChatGPT can maintain context over more extended conversations

Access to Projects, Tasks, and Custom GPTs, supporting better organization and customization of work

ChatGPT Go: 6 Key Features You Should Know

How It Compares to Other Plans

With ChatGPT Go, OpenAI now provides an affordable middle ground between the Free and higher-tier subscriptions.

For instance, ChatGPT Plus, priced at ₹1,999/month, offers additional perks such as access to legacy models like 4o, advanced tools including Sora video creation, and connectors like Gmail and Google Calendar, which are not included in Go.

How to Subscribe for ChatGPT Go

This is easy. Just log into your ChatGPT account and click ‘Upgrade Plan.’ You will see the three options: ChatGPT Go, Plus, and Pro plans. You can choose accordingly.

Advertisment

While users in India can subscribe using credit/debit cards or UPI, be mindful that, as per a recent note by OpenAI, UPI payments are temporarily disabled due to a processing issue. OpenAI expects to resolve this soon.

ChatGPT Go: The Most Affordable Plan From OpenAI

Now comes the big question. Will this make a cut with Indian users? Given the access to broader capabilities, users who find the Free plan restrictive will likely opt for it. But it is still a very limited plan, just a better option than the Free plan.

Nevertheless, ChatGPT Go offers a compelling, budget-friendly option for Indian users seeking extended access to OpenAI’s capabilities without the cost of higher-tier plans. OpenAI calls it a thoughtfully balanced blend of features, making it ideal for students, creators, and everyday users who want just a bit more from ChatGPT without overspending.

Also Read:

Open AI Launches GPT-5. Sam Altman Calls it the Most Powerful and Disruptive Model Yet

GPT-5 Access Guide: Free, Plus, and Pro Plan Limits Explained

GPT-5 vs Gemini 2.5 vs Claude Opus 4.1: The Three-Horse Race for Generative AI Leadership

GPT-5 vs GPT-4: The AI Upgrade Everyone’s Talking About