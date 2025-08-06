Open AI Launches GPT-5. Sam Altman Calls it the Most Powerful and Disruptive Model Yet

Update: GPT-5 is now officially launched. On August 7, 2025, OpenAI confirmed the rollout of GPT-5—its most advanced and capable model yet. The new model is available across ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and OpenAI’s API, bringing major improvements in reasoning, coding, memory, and task-based agents. This update validates much of what was anticipated when this article was originally published.

What you Need to Know About GPT-5

While OpenAI has officially launched GPT‑5, many ChatGPT Plus users may still see only “GPT‑4” or “GPT‑4o” listed in the model selector. This is because GPT‑4o, released earlier, already incorporates key elements of GPT‑5's architecture, including improved reasoning, speed, and multimodal capabilities.

OpenAI is rolling out the GPT‑5-branded experience—including GPT‑5 Thinking and Pro variants—gradually, and not all accounts may have visibility yet. So even if your interface shows GPT‑4, chances are you’re already using the upgraded engine under the hood.

Keep an eye out for updates to the model picker or expanded access in the coming days.

GenAI is all about models and their capabilities to mine the prompts into compelling outcomes. As someone using a bunch of GenAI tools such as Google Gemini, DeepSeek, Perplexity Pro, and of course, the old horse OpenAI’s Chat GPT Plus, I can vouch that ChatGPT’s capabilities are unparalleled in making fluid conversations; it does surely have an early mover advantage.

While every model hits its limitations in just a few months since launch, the players in the fray are always under pressure to launch new models to carve that edge. Going by multiple new reports, OpenAI is on the verge of launching its GPT-5, its most powerful model yet.

Advertisment

If you’ve been using ChatGPT regularly, at some point in time, your questions get demanding, and you wonder if the models can scale up their cognition further. We often end up asking: Is a smarter, more capable version coming soon?

For ChatGPT users, the answer seems to be yes. All eyes are now on ChatGPT‑5, and there’s a real buzz around what it could bring.

The power of GPT-5 got a sneak peek when recently Altman, speaking on Theo Von’s podcast “This Past Weekend,” recalled an eye-opening moment that captured GPT‑5’s potential. If we need to summarize what he said: He voiced alarm over GPT‑5’s potency, comparing its development pace to the Manhattan Project, and admitting the model’s capabilities made him feel “useless”—highlighting the urgent ethical, safety, and oversight considerations at play.

Although OpenAI hasn’t officially announced a release date, multiple signs point to a launch in August 2025, and even the company’s CEO, Sam Altman, has teased what’s coming.

So What’s New in GPT‑5 and the Hype?

With enough excitement and buzz already generated, let’s stack it up with earlier versions like GPT‑3.5 or GPT‑4, and here GPT‑5 promises some real leaps forward.

Advertisment

Available leaks suggest that one of the biggest upgrades expected is reasoning. The heart and soul of any GenAI. So what it means is that GPT-5 can understand more nuanced prompts, follow complex logic, and even do better with tasks that need multiple steps.

Regular users might also notice:

A longer memory: How many times have you gotten frustrated that you can extend that single prompt into a long conversation chain, at one point it breaks , and you need to start ove r. Now with GPT-5, it may finally remember what you said in past chats across sessions (not just during one conversation).

Larger context window: With that long memory, you get your dividends like GPT‑5 can take in much more information at once. For instance, full reports, long documents, or lengthy chats, and still make sense of them.

Advertisment

GPT-5: Smarter, Faster, More Personalized?

As we all know, in time, the GPTs understand you better. ChatGPT already excels in a very nuanced human tone compared to Perplexity AI, Google Gemini, and DeepSeek.

There’s talk of better personalisation, smarter follow-ups, and even a deeper understanding of your tone and intent. So whether you’re drafting emails, troubleshooting code, or brainstorming ideas, GPT‑5 could feel less like a tool and more like a thought partner.

Advertisment

GPT-5: Why It Matters Now

OpenAI’s GPT-5 comes at a time when Perplexity AI is upping the ante. Users are looking for more powerful models and players in the fray, who need to bring a certain unique differentiation, catering to diverse personas. Also in the backdrop of the rise of agentic AI, where AI can take action on your behalf, GPT‑5 might be a stepping stone to digital agents that can help you schedule meetings, manage tasks, or even research topics end-to-end.

Initial impressions on GPT-5 say a lot about the power and responsibility tied to releasing something this advanced. So yes, GPT‑5 could be a game-changer, but it also raises some very real questions about AI safety, ethical boundaries, and how we use these tools in the real world.

When Can You Try GPT-5?

If history is any guide, GPT‑5 will first be available to paid users, like those on ChatGPT Plus, Pro, or Enterprise plans. The free version might get access later, possibly in a limited way. Interestingly, news reports suggest that OpenAI is also likely to release it as an API for developers and businesses to build on. So if you’re in the tech or startup space, it’s a good time to start thinking about how GPT‑5 could be integrated into your tools and services.

Whether you're curious, cautious, or outright excited, one thing is clear: the next chapter of AI is just getting started. And if early signals are right, GPT‑5 might just raise the bar for what we thought was possible.