iPhone 17 Hits India: Blinkit, Flipkart Minutes Race for Fast Delivery

On 19 September, the iPhone 17 series was on sale in India, which attracted long queues at Apple retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai. In addition to the physical store frenzy, quick commerce platforms have also entered the launch cycle, where consumers can have the newest iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods delivered almost immediately.

Quick Commerce Steps Into Premium Device Delivery

The addition of Blinkit, Flipkart Minutes, Instamart, and BigBasket into the delivery of the iPhone 17 is a revelation of the changing dynamics in regard to high-value electronics delivery to the consumers. What initially started as a grocery and supplies prototype has now grown to be a high-tech model, testing supply chains and delivery guarantees on a large scale.

Blinkit

The iPhone 17 in 256 GB has been priced at ₹82,900 by Blinkit. Availability will be subject to location, and it is also assumed that high-demand markets will have stocks that travel at a rapid pace.

Flipkart Minutes

Flipkart Minutes is also selling the iPhone 17 series and other older iPhone 16 models and is marketing itself as a quick seller of Apple products.

Instamart

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air are being offered at launch prices by Instamart. This will allow customers to receive additional discounts and bank offers directly through its app.

BigBasket

BigBasket has already confirmed that it can deliver the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air within minutes in selected cities, but supplies are limited to the ability of local distribution.

Pricing for the iPhone 17 Series was recently announced, and the figures are as follows:

Advertisment

The iPhone 17 starts at 82,900 for the 256 GB model and 102,900 for the 512 GB variant.

The iPhone Air costs 119,900 for the 256 GB model, 139,900 for the 512 GB, and 159,900 for the 1 TB variant.

The iPhone 17 Pro starts at 134,900 for the 256 GB model, 154,900 for the 512 GB, and 174,900 for the 1 TB variant.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max costs 149,900 for the 256 GB, 169,900 for the 512 GB, 189,900 for the 1 TB and 229,900 for the 2 TB variant.

What This Signals for Quick Commerce

The inclusion of the Apple flagship iPhone into the quick delivery is a turning point in consumer electronics retail. Quick commerce platforms have ceased to be a last-mile delivery player in the grocery industry, and they are already experimenting with the capability to transact high-value and low-volume, time-sensitive launches. This would redefine the way in which the premium devices are sold and distributed in India.