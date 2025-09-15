Blinkit to deliver iPhone 17 series including iPhone Air in 10 minutes

Blinkit said it will offer delivery of Apple’s newly announced devices - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air in 10 minutes. The announcement followed Apple’s 'Awe Dropping' event and appeared in a social post that included an image captioned ’Coming Soon’. The company’s post specifies a 10-minute delivery promise for orders placed through its platform.

Blinkit iPhone 17 delivery: timing, pre-orders, and sale dates

According to the material you shared, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 lineup and iPhone Air begin on September 12 and regular sales start on Sept 19. Blinkit’s social post frames the delivery commitment around those availability windows; the post text and the caption ’Coming Soon’ are reproduced here as provided.

12 is the preorder date; September 19 is the sale date.

iPhone Air 119900, 139900, 159900, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Order in advance: September 12. September 19 is the sale date.

256GB, 512GB, 1TB iPhone 17 Pro ₹1,34900, 154900, 174900 September 12 is the pre-order date; September 19 is the sale date.

256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max 1,49,900, 1,69,900, 1,89,900, and 2,29,900 Orders in advance: Sale date: September 12–19.

Blinkit iPhone 17 delivery: operational note and what to watch

Proximity of inventory, fulfilment prioritisation, and last-mile capacity are given priority in case of a promise of a 10-minute delivery time. The most significant information that a customer should check during the order is the deliverable pin codes, the availability of the stocks in the local fulfilment centres, and any limitations on the order windows or payment methods. The issues related to the operation that the people should monitor in relation to Blinkit are: how the supply and demand will be balanced by the all-day launch, and whether there are any hourly or regional restrictions on the 10-minute commitment.