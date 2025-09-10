Apple Launches iPhone 17 Line-Up With iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3 And Apple Watch Series 11

It is that time of the year, when Apple launches its iPhones, AirPods and Watch. The wait is over—let’s take a dive into everything unveiled at the 2025 event.

Apple began with its wearables, highlighting how devices that once felt like accessories are now indispensable companions. AirPods and Apple Watch set the tone before the spotlight turned to the iPhone 17 family and the all-new iPhone Air.

AirPods Pro 3 Introduce Live Translation

AirPods Pro 3 now go beyond sound quality, adding the ability to translate conversations in real time. Powered by Apple Intelligence, Live Translation lowers surrounding noise, shows translated words on iPhone, and can even speak them aloud. When both people wear AirPods Pro, the interaction feels seamless—perfect for travel and cross-language conversations.

Beyond translation, the acoustic redesign delivers richer bass, clearer vocals and twice the noise cancellation of the previous generation. A new in-ear heart-rate sensor turns AirPods into a workout tracker, integrated directly with the Fitness app. With five ear-tip sizes and IP57 sweat and water resistance, AirPods Pro 3 are engineered for comfort and durability during workouts.

Apple Watch Series 11 Targets Hypertension

Apple Watch continues to play a central role in health. Series 11 is thinner, tougher and comes with 5G connectivity, but its standout feature is the ability to detect possible patterns of high blood pressure. Using data from the optical heart sensor and machine learning, it can notify users of potential hypertension—often called the “silent killer”—pending regulatory approval.

The new Sleep Score shows how bedtime consistency, awakenings and sleep stages influence rest, offering practical ways to improve. Series 11 runs on watchOS 26, comes with new faces like Flow and Exactograph, and delivers up to 24 hours of battery life.

SE 3 And Ultra 3 Expand The Line-Up

The affordable Apple Watch SE 3 now features an Always-On Display, double tap controls, temperature sensing, and fast charging, while still offering all-day battery life.

Ultra 3, designed for adventurers, introduces Apple’s largest watch display yet, a 42-hour battery and—for the first time—satellite connectivity. Messages and location can now be sent off-grid, thanks to a redesigned antenna system. Ultra 3 also comes in new titanium finishes and band colours.

Together, the three models ensure that there is an Apple Watch for every type of user, from fitness enthusiasts to explorers.

iPhone 17 Delivers Brighter Displays And Tougher Glass

The new iPhone 17 comes in five colours and features a 6.3-inch OLED display with ProMotion 120 Hz and Always-On down to 1 Hz. At 3,000 nits, it is the brightest iPhone screen yet. Ceramic Shield 2 triples scratch resistance, while a seven-layer anti-reflective coating reduces glare indoors and out.

Inside, the A19 chip drives Apple Intelligence on-device with a faster Neural Engine and upgraded GPU. The phone supports faster wired charging—50% in about 20 minutes. Cameras include a 48 MP main sensor, a new 48 MP Fusion ultrawide, and a front Centre Stage camera for better selfies and video calls.

iPhone Air Pushes Thinness To New Levels

The all-new iPhone Air combines an ultra-thin grade-5 titanium frame with Ceramic Shield panels. Every component is optimised around a high-density battery, making it the most power-efficient iPhone yet.

Running on the A19 Pro, iPhone Air adds the N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread, and a new C1X modem that is faster and more energy efficient.

Its 48 MP Fusion camera supports 24 MP defaults, optical-quality 2x zoom, and dual-capture video that records from both front and back simultaneously. In a bold move, Apple has made iPhone Air eSIM-only worldwide, simplifying travel and saving internal space.

iPhone 17 Pro And Pro Max Raise The Bar

Pro models are rebuilt around a forged aluminium unibody with vapour-chamber cooling, allowing higher sustained performance and larger batteries. Pro Max achieves the longest iPhone battery life ever.

Powered by A19 Pro, the new design supports demanding AI tasks and console-class gaming. Cameras include three 48 MP Fusion sensors and a new telephoto with 4x and 8x optical-quality zoom. The front 18 MP Centre Stage camera caters to creators.

For professionals, Pro adds ProRes RAW capture and Genlock support, bringing precision multi-camera workflows to iPhone.

Availability

AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, SE 3 and Ultra 3, along with the entire iPhone 17 family, are all available to pre-order now, with shipments starting 19 September.

(Note: This report is based on Apple’s official live streaming event and keynote announcements.)





