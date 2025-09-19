iPhone 17 now available on bigbasket with 10-minute delivery

A TATA Enterprise, bigbasket, has become an authorised Apple reseller and launched iPhone 17 sales with deliveries in Tier 1 cities. The company said it completed its first iPhone 17 delivery in Bengaluru within 10 minutes of sales going live at 8:00 AM to content creator Jordindian.

Expansion of iPhone Deliveries

Last year, bigbasket introduced iPhone 16 deliveries in three cities. The service has now expanded nationwide to Tier 1 markets, enabling customers to buy Apple’s flagship devices without pre-bookings or delays.

Company Statement

Seshu Tirumala, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer at bigbasket, said, “Quick commerce is no longer limited to daily essentials. As an authorised Apple partner, we are proud to bring the iPhone 17 to our customers at competitive prices. Expanding this service from three cities last year to all Tier 1 cities is a bold step toward reshaping how India shops for premium products. Through our partnership with Croma, we are leveraging Tata Group’s retail expertise to ensure customers get authentic Apple products with the convenience of 10-minute delivery.”

Pricing and Launch Offers

Alongside iPhone 17, bigbasket is also introducing the iPhone Air with launch offers. Customers can access bank discounts on ICICI Credit/Debit Cards and SBI Credit Cards. Effective prices start at ₹76,900 for the iPhone 17 (256GB) and ₹1,15,900 for the iPhone Air (256GB). Offers apply on both Non-EMI and 6-month No-Cost EMI transactions. Additionally, SBI Tata NeuCard holders will receive 5% back in NeuCoins.

bigbasket’s Broader Operations

bigbasket, part of the Tata Group, operates across more than 60 cities with a network of over 700 dark stores. The platform delivers groceries, fresh produce, medicines, fashion, electronics, and other essentials, with its 10-minute delivery model now extended to electronics and premium products.