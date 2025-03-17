Swiggy's Tech Expansion: Quick Commerce in 100 Cities

Swiggy Instamart has formally grown to 100 cities in India, capitalizing on the trend towards increased demand for 10-minute deliveries, particularly in tier 2 and 3 markets. The fast growth reinforces increasing demand for instant commerce outside metro cities since more consumers adopt instant delivery for daily essentials.

In a regulatory filing, food-tech giant Swiggy underscored that during the last month, Instamart went live in new cities like Raipur, Siliguri, Jodhpur, and Thanjavur, reaffirming its focus on quicker and more convenient service.

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, said, “Over the past year, millions of Indians have turned to Swiggy Instamart for everything from groceries and essentials to festive and everyday needs. Our expansion to 100 cities strengthens our reach and allows us to better serve growing consumer needs in underserved geographies. In 2025, one in four new users came from tier 2 or 3 cities, underscoring the growing demand for quick commerce. With this growth, we’re excited to bring the same level of convenience, choice, and value to a much wider base of customers. We’re also proud to support the local ecosystem by empowering dark store staff and delivery partners to help make these products accessible.”

Major trends in 2025 adoption of quick commerce by tier 2 & 3 cities:

An individual from Thiruvananthapuram spent the single-day high amount of ₹69,993

The highest total spend of ₹3,34,411 was logged by a Dehradun consumer.

Categories with maximum sales are fruits & vegetables, snacks, and milk & milk products.

Onions, tomatoes, and coriander are leading in grocery item ordering.

Thiruvananthapuram exceeded orders for Mumbai of Hot & Sweet potato chips.

Patna reached 1,000+ daily orders within 4 days of launch—the quickest city to achieve this.

Raipur registered 300 orders on day one, an early indication of success in smaller markets.

Hubli logged the highest value order at launch, with a single wireless earphone buy for ₹8,980.

Building Scale with ‘Megapods’

Swiggy Instamart is also scaling up its dark store network by launching 'megapods'—huge fulfillment centers measuring between 10,000 to 12,000 square feet. The megapods can hold as many as 50,000 SKUs, three times that of a normal dark store so that the product is available in advance of high-demand periods such as cricket matches and festivals.

Localized Selections & Tier 2-3 Consumer Trends

With growth, Swiggy Instamart is placed on hyperlocal items, blending a combination of FMCG, D2C, and local brands. For example:

Patna consumers can now get local essentials such as Sudha Milk and Maharaja Bread.

Raipur consumers can purchase regional favorites like Vachan and Bake'o'fun.

With Instamart pushing aggressively to extend its reach and bet big on local tastes, Swiggy looks to reimagine the way consumers buy daily needs in India. As competition heats up in the space of quick commerce, it will be interesting to see how rivals react to this push for expansion.