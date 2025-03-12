Swiggy, a major force in the Indian food delivery market, intends to transition all of its delivery trucks to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. At the 2025 Swiggy Sustainability Summit in New Delhi, the firm announced this lofty objective, demonstrating its concern for the environment, society, and its larger objectives.

A Green Revolution in Food Delivery

Swiggy currently works with 540,000 delivery partners across India and has already integrated EVS into its fleet. The company launched its XL EV fleet for bulk orders to accelerate this change last October. By committing to complete electrification, swiggy aims to significantly reduce its carbon footprint by improving efficiency in urban logistics.

Sustainable Partnerships and Social Commitments

Beyond its EV infection, Swiggy announced a significant cooperation with Sulabh International, allowing its delivery partners to use accessible toilet facilities in major cities.

“By enabling our delivery partners to use public sanitation facilities across key cities in India, we aim to enhance their everyday experience and reinforce our commitment to their well-being,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, of Swiggy Food Marketplace.

Swiggy is also working towards infection for packaging options responsible for 100% restaurant partners of its restaurant by 2030. This initiative is part of a comprehensive effort to reduce environmental waste and promote environmentally friendly trade practices.

Reducing Waste and Empowering Communities

In addition to environmental goals, swiggy is focusing on food waste deficiency and community empowerment. The company aims to cut waste by 25% year-to-year in its direct operation through automation and better supply chain processes. By 2025, all the locally available crops will be 100% indigenously citrus, which will ensure greater dependence on local agricultural produce.

Swiggy It is also ready to bring more than one million individuals to its price chain by 2030 through training programs such as Swiggy Skills. The company plans to empower 100,000 women, including entrepreneurs, distribution partners, and employees as part of its inclusive drive.

With its recent market listing, Swiggy is embracing maximum responsibility for permanent innovation and community development.

“The sustainability goals we unveil today reaffirm our commitment to responsible growth, one that fosters inclusivity, empowers communities, and drives sustainable innovation,” said Sriharsha Majety, MD and Group CEO of Swiggy. “By leveraging technology and innovation, we aim to drive meaningful change, creating scalable solutions that address the environmental and societal challenges of our time.”

In India's rapidly expanding food delivery market, Swiggy's green effort is raising the standard for stability. The company is setting the standard for a future where ordering food is convenient and responsible by switching to electric cars, reducing waste, and concentrating on changing society.