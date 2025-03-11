Confluent & Swiggy: Delivering Real-Time Precision in Every Order

In the dynamic world of on-demand convenience, Swiggy stands out as a leader, serving millions across nearly 700 Indian cities. To power its extensive operational framework and ensure seamless customer experiences, Swiggy has turned to Confluent's fully managed data streaming platform.

Real-Time Solutions for Unmatched Convenience

To manage over 3 billion orders efficiently, Swiggy requires instant insights and precise coordination between restaurants, delivery partners, and consumers. Confluent's data streaming platform emerged as a game-changer, empowering Swiggy to deliver at scale with improved resource allocation and minimal latency.

"The modern customer expects more than just delivery from Swiggy—they rely on us for reliability, transparency, and instant response," said Madhusudhan Rao, CTO at Swiggy. "As we prioritize superior consumer experiences, our growth depends on our ability to provide real-time, millisecond-level insights that transform complex operational challenges into smooth, effortless customer interactions."

Key Benefits for Swiggy's Operations

Swiggy's shift to Confluent's managed data streaming platform delivered notable improvements:

Enhanced Efficiency: Transitioning from open-source Apache Kafka to a managed solution freed Swiggy from infrastructure maintenance, allowing teams to focus on innovation.

Accurate ETAs: By leveraging asynchronous communication, Swiggy calculates precise delivery times using real-time location data.

Elastic Scaling: During peak periods like festivals, Confluent’s platform dynamically scales to handle surges in orders.

Data Lineage: Improved visibility into data flow helps Swiggy detect and resolve workflow inefficiencies.

Governance Made Simple: Confluent’s one-click governance capabilities ensure secure and controlled data management.

"Swiggy’s evolution and success is a great blueprint for how businesses can turn data complexity into a competitive advantage," said Rubal Sahni, Area Vice President & Country Manager, Confluent India. "We’re proud to be able to serve as the technological backbone for Swiggy in redefining industry capabilities and customer experiences with data streaming."

Q&A with Confluent Leadership, Rubal Sahni, Area Vice President & Country Manager India, Confluent

1. Beyond operational efficiency, how has Confluent’s real-time data streaming influenced Swiggy’s customer experience strategies, such as hyper-personalization and predictive ordering?

Today’s consumers expect more than just quick delivery—they demand a seamless, tailored experience that anticipates their needs and keeps them informed. In 2025, this means hyper-personalization, like recommendations that feel spot-on, and predictive ordering that ensures what they want is ready when they want it.

For Swiggy, serving over 3 billion orders across nearly 700 cities and towns, meeting these expectations hinges on real-time data streaming from Confluent. By pulling live data—such as location specifics and delivery conditions—the platform powers personalized updates, like precise ETAs that adjust instantly to shifting factors, making each interaction relevant and intuitive.

This same real-time capability drives predictive ordering, tracking high-demand items across locations to optimize stock in Swiggy Instamart’s dark stores. Processing streams millisecond by millisecond turns vast data into actionable insights—suggesting choices based on local trends and ensuring availability before customers order. The shift to a managed Confluent Cloud setup has freed Swiggy’s team from infrastructure burdens, letting them focus on refining these strategies. It’s a data foundation that delivers the proactive, convenient experience modern users crave.

2. Swiggy handles billions of orders across diverse geographic locations with varying network conditions. How does Confluent ensure real-time data consistency and low-latency processing in such a complex environment?

In this complex environment, Confluent ensures real-time data consistency and low-latency processing through our cloud-native, fully managed platform that is built for resilience and speed.

The system processes live streams from disparate sources—restaurants, delivery partners, traffic feeds—using Apache Flink to deliver millisecond-level insights, like precise ETAs, without lag. This asynchronous streaming approach keeps data flowing independently, avoiding bottlenecks even when network quality varies across rural or urban zones.

Consistency is maintained through Confluent Cloud’s elastic scaling, which dynamically adjusts resources to match demand spikes, ensuring no data lags or discrepancies disrupt Swiggy’s ecosystem. Pre-built connectors integrate these varied inputs seamlessly, reducing latency by eliminating coding overhead. For Swiggy, operating across India’s fragmented network landscape, this means a unified, real-time view—whether it’s syncing order statuses or optimizing routes—keeping service steady and customers satisfied, no matter the location.

