Swiggy Instamart Expands to 75+ Cities, Plans Standalone App Launch

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy India said that its quick-commerce service for consumers, Swiggy Instamart, is now available in 76 cities across the country. Going beyond, it is already present as a module on the unified Swiggy application, Instamart is set to enter its original class as an independent application, for better reach as well as feel. The convenience store service provider- Swiggy Instamart has been instrumental in Swiggy’s phenomenal growth in the past year.

Innovation and Expansion

The update will keep Swiggy’s food delivery as part of the unified app but brings a new standalone flavour of the app for the quick commerce needs of the user. In this regard, the move is strategic for Swiggy as it seeks to meet changing customer needs of consumers. Innovation and Expansion Since its inception, Swiggy has been launching standalone apps along with harmonized platform services at the same time. For example, the restaurant reservation service Dineout works both as a part of the Swiggy app, as well as an app of its own Swiggy Daily as well as InsanelyGood are the two major examples of the presence of the completely standalone brands. The standalone Instamart app will add to Swiggy’s focus on innovation and serve as strong customer solutions. More to the point, an Instamart-first shortcut has already been in existence on the Android PlayStore which makes the access easier for Android users.

The new standalone app will stand on this, and while making the company meet the several consumer needs desires help the brand to move further in the quick commerce space. Future Outlook The recent launch of the Instamart app is a strategic direction, plus there are other new service ideas in pipeline for 2025, which makes Swiggy continue to strengthen their position on the convenient service market. It is equally important for the company to continue serving the consumer though retaining a prolonged focus on satisfying consumer by providing them with best experience across the ecosystem. If through a single app as Swiggy or through a separate app – Instamart – customers will receive only far-famed perfect level transferring all our achievements of the previous path.

Leadership Perspectives

Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO of Swiggy, shared insights on Instamart’s success and future potential. He said, “While it’s been clear now that Swiggy Instamart is set to match Food delivery in size, recent developments show it’s on track to surpass Food delivery in both penetration and scale. The positive reception in new cities and categories suggests Instamart could achieve far greater user adoption, surpassing 100M+ users. Instamart will remain a key offering within the Swiggy app, helping us amass the cross-pollination benefits of a unified app. The standalone app will be an add-on, augmenting our reach by meeting consumers where they are, and ensuring we continue delivering the best possible experience in the category.”

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, highlighted the service’s rapid growth trajectory: "Swiggy Instamart is on a rapid growth trajectory, offering a compelling value proposition with 10-minute deliveries and an expanding range of nearly 50,000 products. The launch of the Instamart app ensures seamless adoption and access to the service in a category that we believe we have only scratched the surface of. Whether consumers access Instamart via Swiggy or the standalone app, all Swiggy One, One Lite, and One BLCK benefits will apply, ensuring that our ever-growing user base continues to enjoy the same great perks.”

