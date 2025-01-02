Ola Launches Pilot for 10-Minute Food Delivery in Bengaluru

Ola has re-entered the competitive quick commerce space with its latest offering, Ola Dash, a 10-minute food delivery service. Currently piloted in Bengaluru, the service is available through the Ola app under the food delivery section and operates via ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce).

Ola Dash focuses on delivering food from select restaurants within a 1-kilometer radius. The service is positioned to rival established players like Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, and emerging competitors in the fast-growing instant food delivery segment.

Interestingly, Ola Dash isn’t a new name for the company. It was originally launched as a 10-minute grocery delivery service in 2022 but was discontinued within six months. Ola’s current foray into food delivery marks its second major attempt in the sector after its initial venture in 2017 through the acquisition of Foodpanda. That venture was eventually shut down due to underperformance.

The Growing 10-Minute Food Delivery Market

The instant food delivery industry is heating up, with companies vying to meet rising consumer demand for ultra-fast services. Blinkit recently introduced Bistro, an app dedicated to delivering healthy snacks and beverages in 10 minutes, leveraging its network of kitchens. Similarly, Zepto is scaling up its Zepto Cafe model, which currently clocks over 30,000 daily orders, and plans to launch a separate app soon.

Ola Dash's model, however, resembles Swiggy’s Bolt, which partners with restaurants within a 2-kilometer radius to deliver meals requiring minimal preparation time.

Challenges and Opportunities

As Ola Dash embarks on this ambitious pilot, it faces the challenge of carving a niche in a space dominated by seasoned players. While the concept of 10-minute food delivery is gaining momentum, it demands efficient logistics, a strong network of restaurant partners, and competitive pricing.

With its official announcement expected soon, the success of Ola Dash will depend on how well it addresses these challenges and capitalizes on Bengaluru’s dynamic food delivery market. Ola’s latest move underscores its commitment to diversifying its offerings and staying relevant in a rapidly evolving market. Whether Ola Dash becomes a game-changer in the instant food delivery space or meets the fate of its earlier ventures remains to be seen.

