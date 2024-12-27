Sam Altman’s Christmas Question: What’s Next for OpenAI?

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, asked his X followers a straightforward but impactful question on Christmas Eve: "What would you like OpenAI to build or fix in 2025?" Responses were as varied as they were imaginative, providing insights into users' visions of artificial intelligence in the future.

Altman’s invitation for feedback caps off a dramatic year for OpenAI, marked by legal battles with co-founder Elon Musk and unprecedented funding rounds. Despite the turbulence, Altman seems committed to pushing OpenAI’s innovations forward by engaging directly with its user community.

Legal Woes and Financial Wins

The year wasn’t easy for OpenAI. Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but left in 2018, filed lawsuits against the company, alleging deception and governance issues. While Musk withdrew one lawsuit mid-year, another followed shortly after.

On the bright side, OpenAI raised $6.6 billion in funding in October, boosting its valuation to a staggering $157 billion—the highest in Silicon Valley this year. This financial milestone sets the stage for ambitious growth in 2025, with Altman clearly focused on incorporating user input into that journey.

Top Suggestions for OpenAI’s Future

Family-Friendly Accounts

One popular suggestion was introducing family accounts with built-in safety features to allow children to explore AI responsibly. “Let their curiosity take off, but within reasonable limits set by parents,” one follower suggested. Altman’s response: “This is a good idea!”

Currently, OpenAI restricts ChatGPT for users under 13 and requires parental consent for teens aged 13 to 18. However, critics argue that these measures lack robust enforcement. Family accounts could fill this gap and make AI more inclusive.

Enhanced Voice Features

ChatGPT’s voice functionality allows users to converse with the AI, but feedback highlighted its limitations. One user pointed out that it interrupts users if they pause for more than a few seconds. Altman acknowledged the issue, calling it a “good point.”

Voice chat improvements could address existing bugs and make the feature more intuitive, ensuring seamless conversations for users.

Better Multimodal Capabilities

While not directly addressed in Altman’s replies, several users called for improvements in OpenAI’s multimodal capabilities, suggesting enhanced image-to-text or video processing features. This aligns with the growing demand for tools that integrate multiple forms of media into AI workflows.

Altman’s crowdsourcing initiative underscores OpenAI’s commitment to user-driven development. By engaging directly with its community, the company is not just addressing immediate concerns but also fostering a sense of collaboration.

As OpenAI steps into 2025, these ideas could shape its roadmap, ensuring its innovations are as impactful as its community envisions.

