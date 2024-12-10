OpenAI Launches Sora: AI-Powered Video Creation for Pro Users

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has unveiled its groundbreaking video generation model, Sora. The tool, designed to transform text, images, and videos into creative new content, operates independently of ChatGPT. Users can access Sora through a dedicated platform, provided they have a ChatGPT Plus or Pro subscription.

A faster, enhanced version called Sora Turbo has also been released, promising improved performance compared to the earlier model previewed in February 2024.

What Makes Sora Unique?

Premium subscribers can now create videos with enhanced features:

Resolution & Duration : Generate videos in 1080p resolution for up to 20 seconds.

: Generate videos in 1080p resolution for up to 20 seconds. Aspect Ratios : Choose from widescreen, vertical, or square formats.

: Choose from widescreen, vertical, or square formats. Creative Input: Use text, images, and videos to extend, remix, or blend content, or create entirely new visuals.

The updated Sora interface includes a storyboard tool for precise frame-by-frame customization. Other features like “Featured,” “Recent,” “All Videos,” and “Favourites” provide seamless navigation and inspiration from user-generated content.

Subscription Tiers: What You Get

Sora offers distinct benefits based on the subscription plan:

ChatGPT Plus : Videos up to 5 seconds long. Resolution capped at 720p. Limit of 50 video creations.

ChatGPT Pro : Videos up to 20 seconds long in 1080p resolution. Up to five concurrent generations. Limit of 500 video creations, with watermark-free downloads.



Limitations and Safeguards

OpenAI has integrated robust safeguards into Sora to prevent misuse, especially concerning deepfake risks. Visible watermarks are the default for transparency, and an internal search tool helps verify content origins.

For now, uploads featuring human subjects are restricted. OpenAI plans to enable this functionality once its deepfake mitigation measures are optimized.

Sora’s launch marks a significant milestone in AI-driven creativity, offering users unparalleled tools for video content generation while maintaining ethical considerations.

