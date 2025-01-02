Jitendra Bagga Resigns From Zepto Amid Leadership Restructuring

According to the sources, Zepto witnessed another top-level exit as Jitendra Bagga, Vice President of Central Operations, resigned after just nine months with the company. This marks the second major departure within a month, following the resignation of Chief Human Resources Officer Martin Dinesh Gomez earlier in December.

Bagga, who spearheaded Zepto’s warehousing division, including mother hubs and line haul projects, joined the company in April 2024. He brought extensive experience, having spent over 24 years at Reliance Retail and three years at Raymond Limited, leading its distribution and logistics functions.

The company reportedly has no plans to immediately replace Bagga. His departure coincides with Zepto’s ongoing transition of its headquarters and workforce from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

Bagga and Gomez’s exits are part of a broader trend at Zepto, which has seen several senior leaders depart in 2024. Notable resignations include Viral Jhaveri, former Chief Business Officer; Ashish Shah, Senior Vice President of Finance; and Manik Oberoi, Vice President of Growth and Retention.

Growing Competition in Quick Commerce

These leadership changes come as the quick commerce sector faces intensifying competition. Despite the challenges, Zepto operates a robust network of over 550 dark stores and plans to expand further while preparing for a public listing in 2025. The exact reasons for Bagga’s exit remain unclear.

Zepto’s leadership shakeup raises questions about its strategy and resilience amid industry competition and internal restructuring. As the company navigates these changes, its ability to maintain operational stability will be closely watched by stakeholders.

