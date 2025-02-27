Swiggy Levels Up with a New Office at One Horizon Centre

Swiggy has relocated to a new office at DLF – One Horizon Centre in Gurgaon. This marks a progressive step in its corporate expansion. The update was shared by Surendhar Kumar, Head of Administration and Procurement at Swiggy, in a post on LinkedIn.

Advertisment

“Just moved! Check out our new office at DLF – One Horizon, Gurgaon!” Surendhar Kumar wrote, signaling the company’s latest relocation while maintaining its headquarters in Bengaluru.

One Horizon Centre is an active business center, home to major technology companies, startup companies, and venture capital firms, such as Apple India, Samsung India, Uber India, Z47 (previously known as Matrix Partners India), Elevation Capital, Noise, and Noise.

Advertisment

This move is captivating, especially knowing that Zomato, Swiggy's competition, used to run their headquarters from the same building. Zomato rented 1.2 lakh square feet back in 2015 for ₹135 per sq ft per month which would've cost them upwards of ₹1.6 crore a month. They ended up vacating in 2018.

Relocating to this address puts Swiggy in excellent company alongside other industry leaders at One Horizon Centre, further strengthening its foothold in India’s cutthroat ecosystem of startups.

Also Read: