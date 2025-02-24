Zepto Café Hits 100K Daily Orders, Eyes $100M GMV Run-Rate

Zepto Café has reached the milestone of processing 100,000 daily orders within the Indian quick-service restaurant market. The Zepto 10-minute food delivery application started as its service in December 2024. It established explosive growth from 30,000 daily orders in its first month to surpass 50,000 orders in January 2025 and hit 75,000 orders early in February 2025.

In a recent LinkedIn update, CEO and co-founder Aadit Palicha shared, “Zepto Café has hit 100,000 orders per day. That is closing in on a $100 million annualised GMV run-rate with a nearly 50 percent steady-state gross margin,” reinforcing the company’s impressive trajectory.

Despite being a relatively new entrant, the platform’s scale now exceeds 10% of the order volumes of some of India’s established quick-service restaurant chains. “I believe this is the beginning of a revolution in India's QSR industry,” he added.

image

Blinkit's Bistro and Swiggy's Bolt have followed the favorable momentum of the market by entering as ultra-fast food delivery competitors while the overall sector experiences rapid growth. During November 2024 Swiggy Bolt launched its service which grew to take 9% of the market share in food delivery operations. MagicNOW from Magicpin managed to earn 10% of food orders due to its successful customer satisfaction initiatives which strengthened customer loyalty.

Alarming developments among traditional restaurant associations about established aggregator practices and data transparency occur as Zepto Café shows consumers how quick commerce is transforming the food delivery market. The market perceives Zepto Café as a dominant industry player that brings transformative changes to how people obtain and experience their food throughout Indian market areas.

