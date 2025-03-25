Swiggy Instamart Rolls Out Smartphone Deliveries in 10 Cities

Swiggy Instamart is changing the face of quick commerce by offering smartphone deliveries across ten of its major cities in India. This is expected to raise the platform's average order value while making high-end gadgets accessible via instantaneous deliveries.

Competing with Blinkit and Zepto

Instamart's closest rivals in this respect are Zomato's Blinkit and Zepto, both of which have already made their presence felt in smartphone deliveries.

Recently both platforms have launched an offering that brings into the fold products such as Apple iPhones for purchase through their respective apps.

In doing so, Swiggy Instamart competes with its opponents in the high-rent electronics category.

Cities Covered in the First Phase

• Bengaluru

• Delhi

• Mumbai

• Chennai

• Faridabad

• Noida

• Gurgaon

• Kolkata

• Hyderabad

• Pune

More cities could be added in the coming months given the increase in demand.

“Now, with a few taps, one can enjoy a complete experience in instant smartphone delivery just within their reach,” says Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart.

Latest Smartphone Models Available

It's announced that Swiggy Instamart will include several different smartphones including:

• Apple iPhone 16e

• Samsung M35

• OnePlus Nord CE

• Redmi 14C

Exclusive Launch Discounts for Customers

Customers using ICICI Bank Credit Cards can get a 5% discount up to ₹4,000 on purchases of smartphones above ₹11,499.

This is expected to encourage high-value transactions and strengthen Instamart's standing in the quick commerce sector.

The Increasing Influence of Electronics in Quick Commerce

Quick commerce platforms are increasingly being fueled by electronics as a significant generator of revenue.

Blinkit has already forayed into higher-value categories like laptops and printers.

These categories provide a better margin than daily essentials like groceries.

The announcement follows shortly from Swiggy Instamart regarding its highly ambitious plan of expanding operations in 100 cities, thus making its very rapid commerce platform the first to achieve this in India.

Nonetheless, it has launched services in 32 new cities in 2025 alone.

The company is focused strongly on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where demand for instant deliveries is on the rise.

The Shift in Consumer Behavior

Food and household items still make up the majority of quick commerce orders, but electronics have begun to join this list as a strong contender for provision.

Industry estimates say that, at present, around 11 percent of quick commerce sales come from electronic devices such as smartphones, headphones, and battery banks.

The trend is indicative of the title shift in consumer perception toward faster delivery of high-value products.

Swiggy Instamart's latest approach represents a shift towards quick-evolutionary platforms that become more premium and tech-savvy instead. With the delivery of a smartphone made possible, can laptops and smartwatches be far behind?