Swiggy Appoints Anuj Gupta as VP to Drive Revenue Growth & Innovation

Swiggy has made an addition to its leadership team by appointing Anuj Gupta Vice President-Revenue & Growth for Swiggy Food Marketplace. This was announced by Swiggy in a LinkedIn post that proclaimed Anuj Gupta's board.

Advertisment

Swiggy Welcomes Anuj Gupta

Swiggy expressed enthusiasm about Gupta’s appointment, stating: “We’re excited to welcome Anuj Gupta as the Vice President – Revenue & Growth for Swiggy Food Marketplace. Welcome aboard, Anuj. The journey has just begun, and we can’t wait to see you scale new heights with Swiggy.”

Advertisment

Further leadership changes confirm the continued commitment by Swiggy to streamlining its revenue generation strategies and maintaining its foothold in a fast-changing food-tech domain.

Engaged more than 14 years in a consumer-tech and omnichannel retail organization, Gupta has n number of knowledge in the field of brand scaling and revenue-driving. Some of his career highlights are:

Chief Revenue Officer at Zivame – Made a significant contribution to the position of Zivame as the largest women's private brand of intimate wear in India.

Leadership roles at Myntra and Zivame – Responsible for planning growth manifestos and brand expansion.

Entrepreneurship experience – Participated in the startup space by establishing his fashion supply chain startup.

From being a regular user of Swiggy, today he has walked into a pivotal leadership role leading the charge on revenue and growth for Swiggy Food Marketplace. Being a keen consumer behavior expert and digital commerce expert, Gupta's exposure would foster:

New revenue streams and monetization strategies

Enhancing current partnership engagements with restaurants and brands

New initiatives that competitively strengthen Swiggy's service organization in the market.

Advertisment

Gupta's appointment sends a clear message: Swiggy is serious about innovation and leadership in the food-tech space. As the competition develops, Swiggy will rely on Gupta's expertise to carve out the path for future growth, ensuring the platform remains a major player in the industry.

As Swiggy prepares for its next level of growth, all eyes will be on Gupta to lead the platter toward new horizons.

Also Read: