Swiggy launches Toing app in Pune to offer economical meal deliveries

Swiggy has launched Toing, a standalone app aimed at price-conscious consumers, and has made it available in select locations in Pune. The app lists eateries offering meals largely in the ₹100–₹150 range and promises delivery of meals under ₹250. The company published the app on the App Store and Google Play on August 30; the listing shows a green and pink colour scheme and, per the press material you provided, the app has recorded more than 500 downloads since going live.

Swiggy Toing: positioning and target customers

Toing targets college students and young professionals with lower disposable incomes who nevertheless order food. The product is positioned alongside Swiggy’s existing affordability efforts, such as the Rs 99 store and Snacc, but will operate as a separate brand. The press material notes the distinction in use cases: Snacc focuses on canteen-style, 10-minute deliveries, the Rs 99 store offers low-price items on the main app, while Toing will expand the list of affordable eateries and operate as an independent app.

Swiggy describes the app’s consumer promise on the Play Store: “With “toing” by Swiggy, enjoy affordable meals, honest pricing, and dependable delivery across your city,”. Executives have framed affordability as an engine for user growth: “...it is very clear that we will want to continue to experiment and expand into, for example, affordability using the 99 Store launch…” Rahul Bothra, group CFO, Swiggy, said while announcing Q1FY26 results. He added: “...we have come in at about 18.8% gross order value (GOV) growth…we love to see this trend slightly higher in the future quarter. So, that hunger is there in the team to continue to push the boundaries there,”.

Toing is positioned as a product that will compete on price with other low-cost delivery offerings, including Rapido’s Ownly. The filing notes Swiggy’s historic relationship with Rapido and reports that the company has been planning a sale of its 12% stake in Rapido as it pursues independent growth in areas such as affordability. The launch of Toing, therefore, sits alongside strategic decisions about partnerships and investments.

Swiggy Toing: rollout, scale, and implications

A source quoted in the material said the company does not plan an immediate large-scale rollout and will likely operate within four to five regions in Pune initially. The broader corporate strategy reflects a move away from a single super-app toward separate apps (Toing will be Swiggy’s seventh standalone app, joining Crew, Pyng, Instamart, Snacc, Dineout, and others). The push for affordable inventory and targeted regional rollouts is intended to raise transacting-user counts: Swiggy reported 14 million monthly transacting users (MTUs) in Q1FY25, growing to 16.3 million in Q1FY26, and the company views affordability products as a lever to expand that base.