Swiggy Expands Bolt to 500+ Cities, Powers 10% of All Orders

Swiggy, India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, today announced the rapid expansion of its quick food delivery service, Bolt by Swiggy. Launched in October 2024, Bolt is now operational in over 500 cities, spanning metros and Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, backed by a network of more than 45,000 restaurant brands. In under six months, Bolt already powers over 10% of Swiggy’s food delivery orders.

With over 47 lakh dishes across 26 cuisines, Bolt is redefining speed, scale, and standards in food delivery. From dosas to biryani, shakes to sandwiches, and cakes to Chinese takeout, Bolt ensures popular dishes reach customers hot and fresh in just 10 minutes—without compromising quality or consistency.

Fostering Operational Intelligence

At its core, Bolt is an innovation in operational intelligence. It blends backend optimization with a curated menu of quick-serve, high-demand items that require minimal preparation. With a 2 km delivery radius, the service ensures reliability and quality. Leading QSR brands like KFC, McDonald’s, Subway, Faasos, Burger King, and Curefoods are already onboard, alongside a growing list of local favorites. Whether it’s breakfast in Bengaluru or a midnight snack in Patna, Bolt delivers an instant, personalized experience.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, “ Its hard not to love Bolt when your food arrives faster, hotter, and just how it’s meant to be enjoyed. What makes it click isn’t just the speed, but the operations behind the scenes. Bolt fits how people live today—hungry now, no compromise. Scaling to 500+ cities in just months is incredible. And this is just the beginning.”

Bolt is featured prominently in the Food section of the Swiggy app, ensuring easy access to the service. Beyond convenience, Bolt drives business impact: restaurants benefit from optimized workflows, shorter wait times, higher daily order volumes, and increased repeat orders. For Swiggy, Bolt boosts customer acquisition and retention, with new users showing 4–6% higher monthly retention than the platform average. Notably, delivery partners are not informed whether an order is from Bolt, and no incentives are linked to delivery speed—ensuring a safety-first approach throughout.