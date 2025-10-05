DeepSeek Launches V3.2-Exp, Targets Cost and Long-Text Performance



DeepSeek has introduced DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp, an experimental model its developers describe as more efficient to train and better at processing long sequences of text. In a post on developer forum Hugging Face, highlights a new DeepSeek Sparse Attention mechanism and a headline API price cut. DeepSeek says the model is an “intermediate step toward our next-generation architecture.”

The Update: DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp

The Hangzhou-based developer released DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp on its Hugging Face developer page and described the model as an “intermediate step toward our next-generation architecture”. The company says the new model is more efficient to train and better at processing long sequences of text than previous iterations of its LLMs.



DeepSeek also highlighted a new mechanism, DeepSeek Sparse Attention, which it says can reduce computing costs while improving some types of model performance. In a separate post on X, the firm said it is cutting API prices by "50%".

Key features and positioning