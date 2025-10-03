Zoho Unveils 'Vani' to Simplify Workplace Collaboration for SMBs

Zoho Corporation has announced the launch of a new sub-brand, Vani, designed to enhance workplace collaboration through visual and intelligent tools.



The Chennai-based technology firm said Vani integrates whiteboarding, mind mapping, flowcharts, diagrams, and built-in video calls within a single platform. It also allows users to access files from desktops, cloud drives, and spreadsheets. Targeting small and medium businesses.

According to the company, Vani is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), offering a unified workspace for different modes of teamwork without the need for multiple applications.



“For small and medium-sized businesses, the ability to increase ease of collaboration, even a small percentage, can lead to extraordinary gains in productivity. Vani provides a comprehensive set of tools for all departments within one canvas, eliminating the need for app-switching, process building, or complicated onboarding, ensuring that SMBs can seamlessly ideate and execute across all departments,” said Karthikeyan Jambulingam, Head of Product for Vani.



Zoho has also been in the spotlight recently after Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw adopted Zoho for official work, encouraging others to support the government’s call for Swadeshi and indigenous products. Expanding collaboration portfolio

By adding Vani to its product range, Zoho intends to further serve the collaboration requirements of SMBs by integrating visual tools and features of communication on a single platform.