YouTube Premium Lite Launches in India at ₹89, Targets Ad-Free Viewing

YouTube has also launched a Premium Lite plan in India, at ₹89/month. The new initiative provides an advert-free experience to viewers but does not include features like background play, offline downloading and access to YouTube Music.

A more affordable Ad-Free Content

The subscription is aimed at users, who are mainly interested in unlimited video play without the extras which the full Premium plan offers. YouTube observed that the Premium Lite eliminates advertisements on most of the videos, such as gaming, beauty, fashion, and news. However, advertisements will still appear on Shorts, music content, search results, and browsing pages.

Device Compatibility and Pricing Comparison

Premium Lite is compatible with smartphones, laptops, and smart televisions, and provides a certain option to the user who demands to watch without ads on other devices.

The pricing places it well below existing YouTube Premium options in India. The individual monthly plan is ₹149, the duo plan ₹219, and the family plan ₹299 for up to five members. An annual subscription is priced at ₹1,490. For students, Premium is already available at ₹89 per month, the same cost as Lite.

Global Context and Rollout

In the United States, Premium Lite was initially available in March 2025 for $7.99 (about 709) per month. Lowering the price in India is an indication of a customized approach to cost-conscious markets, where adoption of subscriptions relies heavily on the cost a lot.

AI Testing on the Platform

Alongside the rollout, YouTube is experimenting with new features under its YouTube Labs initiative. One pilot project involves AI Hosts, designed to appear while users are listening to music.

“YouTube Labs is a new initiative dedicated to exploring the potential of AI on YouTube,” said Aparna Pappu, Vice President of YouTube Labs, in a blog post announcing the programme.

The concept follows Google Labs’ model, where features are tested in limited settings before a wider launch.