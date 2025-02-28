Anthropic Releases Claude 3.7 Sonnet with Improved Reasoning Skills

Anthropic AI has released Claude 3.7 Sonnet, its newest AI model that incorporates hybrid reasoning. Like its predecessors, Claude 3.6 Sonnet and Claude 3.5 Sonnet, the new model improves performance with math and coding and handles complex queries more effectively. Additionally, the AI startup has released a new coding assistant prototype dubbed ‘Claude Code,’ which is positioned as an active collaborator capable of reading and writing code, editing files, executing tests, and even accessing GitHub and the command line according to Anthropic’s blog.

It’s evident how Sonnet can be used on Claude 3.7. This supports extended reasoning, and a user can control how much time the model spends with a question in terms of tokens. Here are the following benchmark results:

• SWE-Bench Score (GitHub issue solving): 62.3% (70.3% with extended thinking)

• Multi-Lingual Understanding Benchmark: 83.2% (86% with extended thinking)

• Outperforms GPT -4 in agentic and coding tasks.

Sonnet will also be available on the Claude app starting Monday as well as Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI for only $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens, which is a higher rate than GPT-40 Mini.

In other news, Anthropic AI has hired Niki Parmar, a former Google Brain researcher and co-author of the groundbreaking Transformers study. After joining Anthropic in December of last year, Parmar, who previously co-founded Adept AI Labs and Essential AI, said on X that she was "thrilled to have contributed to the development of the Claude 3.7."

